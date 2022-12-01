Otter Valley's House of Noise has been spiffed up. New bleachers have given the place a great new look.
"It really looks different in here," OV boys basketball coach Mike Stark said.
Now for the major question: Will the Otter Valley basketball teams bring enough excitement to the gym so that the decibel level really makes the home court live up to the name of the House of Noise?
There is promise. Mike Stark believes that his boys team can make a significant jump from last year's 4-16 record.
"I think we can be a middle of the road Division II team at minimum. I think we could be anywhere from 8-12 to 12-8," Stark said.
Last year's 4-16 record is deceiving. The Otters were in the thick of most of their games.
"We have a very tough schedule especially at the beginning of the season," girls coach Ray Counter said. "I am looking for improvement so that we are ready to challenge teams in the playoffs."
GIRLS
The Otters boast a good group of seniors with Alexis Hayes, Ryleigh LaPorte, Anna Lee, Emily Peduto, Elena Politano and Alivia Sheldrick.
Juniors include Sierra Cormany, Linnea Faulkner and Alexandra Savela.
Faulkner is an interesting story. She was one of the state's outstanding soccer goalies but has never played basketball.
"She is working just as hard as she did in the goal," Counter said.
Sophomores are Miley Lape and Matelin LaPorte with freshmen Brianna Bovey. Hannah Desabrais, Marissa Dick ad Leann Thomas rounding out the roster.
"The team is inexperienced," Counter said, noting that seven returned from last season but only four played an appreciable amount of varsity minutes.
Those who have logged significant time are LaPorte, Lee, Peduto and Politano.
Hayes has come out for basketball as a senior after not having played the game since middle school.
Counter would like to see the pace be faster than last year.
"I'd like to see us push the ball more," he said.
Counter said Bovey and Faulkner have been pleasant surprises.
The Otters open up on Dec. 9 at Middlebury.
A highlight of the season in December will be competing in the Mary Canfield Tournament hosted by Fair Haven that also includes Mount Abraham and Burr and Burton.
BOYS
Senior Ben Adams is out for basketball for the first time since his freshman year.
That is a big deal in more ways than one. The Otters' cupboard is well stocked with guards. Adams at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds gives them some of the size they need underneath.
He is joined by senior classmates Matt Bryant and Thomas Politano.
Juniors are Aiden Wade, Owen Thomas, Aiden Decker and Luciano Falco.
Sophomores include Lucas Politano, Logan Letourneau and Drew Pelkey, with Connor Denis, the lone freshman.
Letourneau, Thomas and Decker played a good number of varsity minutes last season and Stark has high expectations for them.
"I am really looking for them to step up their game," he said.
"And we have great senior leadership from Matt Bryant."
The Otters, like other teams, had open gym before the official first day of formal practice on Nov. 28.
But the House of Noise was unavailable due to the construction so they used the tiny gym at Neshobe School.
"It was great to be back in our gym as of Monday," Stark said.
Otter Valley fans are hoping the House of Noise will also be a great place to spend winter nights for the 2022-23 season.
The Otters open the season on Dec. 14 at Middlebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.