Otter Valley got to field hockey’s biggest stage last year, falling 1-0 to Mount Abraham in the Division II state championship game.
That is the game everyone wants to play in and this year Rutland would love to get to its state title game in Division I after being ousted from the playoffs by No. 1 seed and eventual state champion Rice in 2019.
Rutland graduated plenty of key players from that team but the Raiders also have some experience returning and coach Karen Poljacik likes the aggressiveness they have shown in the preseason.
You can’t lose if the other team does not score and the Raiders have experience in the goal. Senior Jess Ebbighausen is back for her third varsity season as the goalie.
The other seniors on the team are Alexis Patterson, Jenna Sunderland, Luci Horrocks, Ella Lowkes, Gianna Pezzetti, Mary Sutton, Hannah Solimano, Emma Notte and Hailey McLaughlin.
Ebbighausen will have a backup this year with sophomore Zoey Urich ready to get some more varsity minutes.
“She was with us last year for a time and got in a few games. She did really well,” Poljacik said.
Patterson and Sunderland provided a lot of the scoring last fall and will be counted on for more this season. Poljacik’s plan also calls for moving Sunderland to midfield for part of the game to take advantage of her speed and stick work.
Lowkes is solid on defense and Horrocks will be filling in at the midfield. Pezzetti and Sutton will see time on the front line.
Juniors include Isabel Alexander, Olivia Andrews, Elizabeth Franzoni, Jenna Montgomery-Concha, Riley Plante, Abby Stoodley and Eliza Woolf.
The lone sophomore is Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer.
Defense could become the Raiders’ calling card. Poljacik feels she has some strong backs in front of the seasoned Ebbighausen.
“I am really happy with what I am seeing so far,” Poljacik said. “This team has been very aggressive which is something that I am very excited about.”
The abbreviated schedules this season have the Raiders playing seven games. They meet Windsor, a perennial power that Rutland has not played in a number of years.
Rutland finished 5-8-1 during the regular season last year before defeating Burlington in its first playoff game. Then came the loss at the hands of Rice.
They will look to improve on that record this season which begins with a game against Barb Miceli’s always tough Burr and Burton team on the road, Sept. 22.
The Otters launch their season the next day at Springfield.
Springfield will have the advantage of already having a game under its belt. The Cosmos open the season on Sept. 21 by hosting Brattleboro.
Otter Valley earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament last year by running up a regular-season mark of 11-2. They then knocked off St. Johnsbury and BBA to get to the title contest.
The Otters hope to get back to that state championship game. This time, they would love to win it just as they did back in 2015 when Allison Lowell scored to beat Mount Abe 1-0 for the Otters’ sixth and last state crown.
Making it back to the big game will require a rebuilt defense. The Otters graduated an outstanding goalie in Elinor Ross. One of the key defensive cogs in front of Ross, Livia Bernhardt, also graduated.
The retreaded defense will have to grow up quickly.
“I think our defense is pretty strong,” said Jadynn Pope, the team’s only senior and a big piece of the defense.
“I think we could make it (back to the final.) It all depends on how much work we put in and how much drive we have.”
Jodie Keith is in her first season as Otter Valley’s head coach. She is the facilities manager at Middlebury College, home of arguably the top NCAA Division III field hockey program in the nation. The Panthers have won the last three national championships and four of the last five.
Keith was hoping to tap into Panther head coach Katharine DeLorenzo’s knowledge and coaching techniques but the college season never happened. She will eventually and she also hopes to get her Otters involved in Middlebury’s summer field hockey camp.
The new goalie is just a freshman but she is quickly gaining confidence. Just as importantly, Lily Morgan is also gaining her teammates’ confidence.
“There has been a big difference (since the beginning of practice on Sept. 8,),” Pope said. “Lily is feeling a lot more comfortable now.”
“She is working hard and trying to learn everything she can,” Keith said of her new goalie.
There will be four new faces up on the front line. Ryleigh LaPorte, Mackenzie McKay, Taylor Lampman and Madison Colburn all saw varsity playing time last season but they will be pressed into starting roles for the first time.
Alice Keith, an athletic midfield player who also scored some big goals last season, returns as a junior. She will be a key figure in the Otters’ success in controlling the play and possessing the ball.
Unfortunately, her cousin Riley Keith will miss the season due to ACL surgery. Also a junior, she was one of the mainstays last fall.
Sydney Gallo is another capable scorer.
“I think the scoring will be spread out,” coach Keith said.
Other members of the team are Marissa Connors, Josephine LaRock, Abigail Adamsen, MaKenna Dick, CaseySue Thompson and Elizabeth Atherton.
Rutland and Otter Valley can harbor notions of going deep into the playoffs, but at Fair Haven and Springfield it is about putting down a foundation and achieving respectability.
Victories have been few and far between at Fair Haven for years. Allison Resnick is the new sheriff in town and she wants to change that.
The former Rutland High and Rochester University field hockey player has already seen things to get excited about in her first year at the helm.
“I will say that we have improved a ton in just one week,” Resnick said.
Resnick will deploy a 3-2-3-2 alignment designed to spread the field and equally emphasize offense and defense.
Jordyn Howard was dependable in the net but has graduated. Junior Bailey Pettis has some experience and will be the goalie.
The captains will be senior Abigail Brown and Tegan Hoard.
Rounding out the roster are seniors Abigail Wetmore, Kylie Trask and Zoey Cole, juniors Marissa Holcomb and Leila MacKenzie, sophomores Laurel Boutwell, Alexis Murray, Paityn Delong, Alana Williams and Chloe Shaddock and freshmen Emilee Higgins, Katrin Shaw and Jaylena Haley.
The opening week of practice, Brown, Hoard and Cole have jumped out at Resnick as being solid players.
When the games begin, others will have plenty of opportunity to emerge and make their own mark.
The first day of practice, Resnick greeted 11 players. Since, the numbers have swelled to 16. The building has begun.
Springfield won three games last season, each victory coming at the expense of Fair Haven.
There is a big group of seniors wearing the Cosmos green this year and those 11 players are on a mission.
Since the Cosmos edged Woodstock 1-0 for the state title in 2016, it has been three years of losing a lot of games.
“Since 2016, Springfield has not made a blip. The core of this team is seniors and they want to do something,” coach Steven Lawrence said.
The seniors include goalie Anna Church, a Green Mountain Union High student. GMUHS does not have a field hockey program so Church makes the short trip from Chester to Springfield to play the sport she loves.
She has earned much acclaim around the Southern Vermont League for making bushels of saves every game against heavy pressure.
Assistant coach Jenna Young, a goalie herself at Springfield and the hero of Vermont’s 1991 Twin State Game win over New Hampshire, has helped groom Church.
“Jenna works with our goalies and understands the game way better than I do. She handles the strategy and I work on the fundamentals,” Lawrence said.
The other seniors are Makaila and Natalie Dorcely, Haley Gibbons, Chloe German-Brown, Kaelie Peoples, Hannah Presch, Josie Protas, Gwenyth Roundy and Reilly Tennis. Angela Woyshosky is the lone sophomore and freshmen Gretchen Gilcris, Zada Grant, Sara Griffin, Molly Tennis and Hannah Zierfus round out the squad.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.