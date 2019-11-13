BRANDON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team will have a Rutland County flavor in 2020 with Otter Valley’s Olivia White joining Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert as a member of the Catamounts.
Other Vermonters on the team are Montpelier’s Cricket Basa and CVU’s Natalie Durieux.
“I will have one year playing with Ella. I am excited about that. She’s a great player,” White said before signing her national letter of intent to play for the Catamounts in the OVUHS library on Wednesday with family and her Otter Valley team soccer team there to share the moment.
“UVM was definitely one of my top choices from the beginning,” said White, who was also considering Princeton, Ohio State and Northeastern.
She had overnight visits to all four schools.
“I love UVM and I love the atmosphere around the team,” White said.
The Vermont coaches also took the time to watch her play in a tournament in Florida at the U.S. Development Academy.
“I loved Ohio State but I am more of a technical player. UVM’s game is technical whereas Ohio State was more of a boot-and-run game.”
She feels the style of soccer led by UVM coach Kristie Huizenga favors her strengths.
“Kristie likes small players like me who are quick and fast,” White said.
The University of Vermont is also tailored to White’s academic interests.
“I want to major in Health Sciences and UVM is known for its medical school and sciences,” White said. “That was a huge thing.”
Princeton, Ohio State and Northeastern made White an offer but she said that UVM made her the best offer and she will be getting a full scholarship.
“Kristie doesn’t recruit a lot of Vermonters so this is an honor,” White said.
White played only two years of high school soccer, foregoing her first two years to play for the Development Academy.
“You sign a contract saying that you are not going to play high school sports. It was a huge sacrifice but it was worth it,” White said.
She did play for the Otter Valley team coached by her father John White her junior and senior seasons.
Her two seasons with the Otters saw her score 50 goals and dish out 18 assists.
The two seasons of wearing the OV blue also made for one of her most enjoyable soccer experiences.
“I loved it. It is so much fun playing high school soccer with your friends. Leah Pinkowski and I have played together all of our lives and it was so great to play with her again,” White said.
Pinkowski, her senior classmate and an outstanding defender for the Otters, began playing and training with White back in the first grade in Pittsford.
“I trained with her and her dad all the way up. Seeing her go to a Division I school is an amazing accomplishment. I am so proud of her,” Pinkowski said at Tuesday’s signing ceremony. “It was so exciting to have her come back those last two years.”
White has trained hard every summer and she said now she will step up that part of her offseason.
“I am always in the gym and running every summer. This is a new level so I will be putting in a lot more work,” White said. Her summer regimen will include adhering to a workout schedule provided by the UVM coaches.
White’s summer will also include playing for Vermont in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match against New Hampshire in July.
