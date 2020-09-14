BRANDON — Don't be misled by the Otter Valley boys soccer team's 2-12 regular season record last year. The Otters were leading eventual Division III state champion Green Mountain late in their first-round playoff game. The Otters were coming together in late October.
The OV girls soccer team did not win a lot of games either, going 4-10 before bowing out in the opening round of the playoffs.
But it is a new year, new girls coach and a fresh outlook in the program with Tammi Blanchard taking over.
Blanchard has a couple of dual athletes on her team. Sarah Calvin is also a member of the cross country squad and Mia Politano is an outstanding golfer for the Otters.
Politano is one of the seniors and with Olivia White off to play Division I soccer at Vermont, Politano will be looked to for much of the scoring from her striker spot.
"She has a strong foot, left and right," Blanchard said.
Calvin gives the Otters versatility and presents Blanchard with options.
"She can play all over the field, offense or defense," Blanchard said.
Mallory Lufkin, another senior, will marshal the defenders from her center back position.
"We are looking for a lot from Mallory," Blanchard said.
Bonnie Moore, the other senior, will play in the midfield area where her endurance and emotion is an asset.
Brielle Mackie, the only junior, is back for her third season on defense.
"She is very fast and hard to get by," Blanchard said.
Sophomores include Bryn Blanchard, Ella Brytkowski, Alexis Hayes, Emily Peduto, Elena Politano and Adia Polli.
Brytkowski and Peduto have flashed a lot of speed.
Elena, like her older sister Mia, will be playing up top and will also be used as both an attacking and defensive midfield player.
Blanchard calls Polli "an outstanding defender."
Several freshmen round out the team: Sierra Cormany, Kylee Raymond, Mykenzi Thibault and Linnea Faulkner.
Faulkner will be the goalkeeper and Blanchard compares her to a former Otter Valley goalkeeper Gabby Poalino.
Poalino, a student at Purdue University, was an aggressive keeper who was not shy about roaming far from the goal.
"Linnea is a lot like Gabby. She is aggressive and not afraid to get dirty," Blanchard said.
The Blanchard era is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 24 at Hartford. The Markowski Field opener comes on Sept. 26 with Mill River in town for a morning game.
"It's a great group of girls. They work very hard. They have never complained about wearing masks. They are eager to play," Blanchard said.
OV boys coach Richard Williams can hardly believe the scene when he surveys the practice field. There are 26 players on the squad, far more than he is accustomed to seeing on his team.
It is a big number but it does not necessarily translate to depth, Williams said. Some of these players are not quite ready for the rigors of varsity soccer yet.
It does, however bode well for the future.
"We are young but we are returning some players in key spots," Williams said.
That's encouraging because these players are coming from a team that was far better than a 2-12 record would lead some to believe. They not only led the eventual Division III state champion Chieftains very late in their playoff game, they also suffered one-goal losses to Mill River, the D-III runner-up.
"We have some voids to fill," Williams said.
The biggest void, if you look back to the 2019 Otters, is scoring. Putting the ball in the net was a major problem.
"This year we are looking to improve our ability to score," Williams said.
He won't wait long for the offense to show some punch this time. If the scoring is still lacking in the early games, Williams said he will switch the alignment. Losing close, low scoring games is something he wants to put in the rear view mirror.
Cole Politano is a talented returning senior who gives the Otters options with his versatility.
"Wherever I put him on the field, it will be detrimental to the other team," Williams said.
Kieran Williams is back. He is more of a touch player than Williams' older son Maxwell, a powerful player who graduated a couple of years ago. Kieran will be a key piece of the puzzle but the question is where does he fit.
"The trick is finding out what to do with him," coach Williams said.
Senior Lane Eddy and junior Fraser Pierpont return as backs to bolster the defense.
"Fraser was probably in the running for our best back last year. Both are good athletes," Williams said.
Evan Thomas is a junior who started last year in the middle and his hustle and non-stop motor will be valuable again.
Hayden Bernhardt returns in a different package.
"Hayden has grown. He is now a big player," Williams said. "How we use him is up in the air."
Ben Adams is back after a solid freshman season in the goal.
"He is very athletic and has all the makings of a good goalkeeper," Williams said.
The Otter Valley boys kick off the season on Sept. 23 at Hartford and will play their home opener at Markowski Field on Sept. 25 against West Rutland.
