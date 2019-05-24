TOWNSHEND — Morgan LaPorte picked up the five-inning win for Otter Valley as they defeated Leland & Gray 29-6 Friday in Marble Valley league softball.
Abbie Lowe took the loss for Leland and Gray as they close out their season at 8-8.
Seniors Erin Cutts and Sarah Anderson each had two for the Rebels on Senior Day.
Shayla Phillips had three hits for the Otters and Jadynn Pope and Livia Bernhardt both doubled and tripled.
“The girls are playing really well; they are jelling,” said Otters co-coach Toni Poalino.
“It will be a great game tomorrow,” said co-coach Kelly Trayah when asked about the game against Springfield.
The win keeps the Otters, 11-4, in second place, leading Springfield, 11-4, by one index point in the VPA standings.
The teams meet again on Saturday at noon with the winner taking the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
BASEBALL
Rutland 5, Hartford 1
Zach Bates picked up the win as Rutland topped Hartford 5-1 in their penultimate baseball game of the season.
Bates scattered six hits and didn’t allow an earned run as the Raiders improved to 7-6.
Ethan Course was 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Tanner Merrill scored two runs and squeezed in another.
Willie Goulette walked twice, got a hit and had two RBI.
The Raiders close out the season at against Brattleboro at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Hartford is 4-10.
Bellows Falls 4,
Windsor 3
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth to top Windsor in Marble Valley League action Friday.
Grif Waryas walked was sacrificed to second and reach third on a passed ball.
Running on contact on an Elliott Graham grounder to the right side, he was able to beat the throw home for the win.
Bellows Falls had escaped unscathed when Windsor led off the top of the inning with a double.
Graham picked up the win as he escaped the jam and picked up the game-winning RBI.
Bellows Falls ends the regular season at 7-9.
Windsor is 6-9.
White River Valley 8, Green Mountain 2
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley knocked off Green Mountain 8-2 Friday to end its season at a perfect 14-0.
Despite its 13-2 finish, Green Mountain still ends up ahead of White River Valley with the No. 1 seed in the D-III playoffs.
MEN’S BASEBALL
D3baseball.com honors
Castleton’s Mikell
CASTLETON — The accolades for Castleton University junior first baseman Davis Mikell continued to roll in as he was named to the D3baseball.com All-New England First Team.
It marks the second time Mikell has been named to the All-New England First Team, following an appointment as a starting pitcher his freshman year in 2017.
With 62 hits — fifth most in the Little East — during the 2019 season, Mikell finished with a team- and conference-leading .446 batting average. He put together 19 multi-hit games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.