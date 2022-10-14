BRANDON — It has been an Otterly wonderful ride.
After winning only a single game in 2021 and dropping their first four this season, the Otter Valley girls soccer team has won six of the last eight games, the latest a 2-1 victory over Hartford on Friday.
It was a scary start. Otter Valley fell behind when Braelyn Park scored for the Hurricanes less than three minutes into the game.
That presented some adversity that the Otters did not face in their 1-0 victory over the Hurricanes in White River Junction.
But the Otters began pressing the attack. Elena Politano unloaded a several testing shots on Hartford keeper Sydney Stillman. One came off a pinpoint cross from Mallee Richardson
All the pressure paid off with 25:05 left in the half. Bryn Blanchard, set up by a pass from Politano, launched a shot high in the cage to tie the score.
The Otters kept knocking. Blanchard came close to scoring again on a cross from Randi Lancour. Another time, Politano made a nice run but shot just wide. Another opportunity presented itself when Blanchard and Emily Peduto both had scoring chances on a direct kick by Politano.
But the pressure yielded nothing more and the score remained 1-1at the half.
The Otters intensified the pressure. Politano struck some more testing shots and Peduto threatened from the perimeter.
The game-winner came with 19:47 remaining in the game. Politano had a breakaway and when Stillman came out to cut down the angle, Politano continued to carry the ball through the box and sent it toward the goal at just the right time, giving Stillman no window to break it up.
"I felt like I just had to keep my composure and make the smart play. I knew that nobody was on my back," Politano said.
Politano said a lackadaisical start cost the Otters at the beginning when they went down 1-0.
"We did not have much of a pep in our step but we got up the intensity super quick," the senior said.
Politano appreciates the streak that the Otters are on after weathering that one-win season last year.
"We are connecting better. Last year was a building season," Politano said. "We wanted to improve."
Goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner has been a mammoth part of the surge for the 6-6 Otters.
She was not under fire the way that she was in the recent 2-0 loss to Woodstock but commanded the box and was in position to extinguish threats before they could materialize.
Faulkner also had some solid defensive plays in front of her from the likes of Sierra Cormany, Peduto, Alexis Hayes and Savanna Cook.
The Otters are in a fight for a a seed that would give them a home playoff game.
That makes Monday night's game at Springfield under the lights of Brown Field an important one.
"I think we are pretty equal. We will have to be ready to play," Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said.
It has been a tough season for the 1-10 Hurricanes.
"We are young and our numbers are down," Hartford coach Jeff Acker said. "We have had illnesses and injuries. We have had at least three kids out every single day."
Acker thought he was going to be close to full strength on Friday but his center back got hurt in warm-ups and could not play.
Otter Valley's Brookelyn Kimball took one of the hardest shots of the season to the gut late in the game and had to come out.
Coming to the sideline, she looked at the coaches and said through a grin, "I think I might have peed."
When you are on a roll, you'll say just about anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.