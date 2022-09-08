Practice makes perfect. Or least it makes game-winning goals.
The Otter Valley field hockey team devotes tons of time every day to penalty corners and on Thursday they scored off one of those plays in overtime to edge Rutand 3-2.
"We practice corners 25 to 30 minutes every practice. We want to score off corners," Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said.
Ryleigh LaPorte scored off this one to give the Otters the "sudden victory" as official Pattie Candon called it during her overtime instructions to the players and coaches.
Mackenzie McKay took the corner and Breanna Bovey directed it to LaPorte near the post and the senior finished it off.
"I don't usually play on the post on corners but I knew what I had to do," LaPorte said.
Bovey, only a freshman, was credited with the game-winning assist.
The Otters lost a lot of talent via graduation but LaPorte said new players are stepping up and coming together.
"We have to work a lot harder because we have less experience," LaPorte said.
They also have plenty of motivation owing to last year's loss at home in the Division II playoffs to Spaulding.
"That was a tough loss. It is brought up a lot," LaPorte said.
The Otters might spend a lot of time on their corner plays in practice, but they also got to practice them an inordinate amount of times against Rutland. The Otters held a 25-4 edge in penalty corners.
It was another Otter Valley freshman that started the day's scoring. Hannah Desabrais gave the Otters the lead in the opening quarter.
The Rutlanders answered with 4:42 remaining in the opening stanza. Jillian Perry scored the first of her two goals with Lauren Solimano picking up the assist.
Charlotte Newton nearly put the Otters back on top in the second quarter a minute after she came off the bench.
There were other scoring opportunities but nobody cashed in and the score stood 1-1 at the half.
Rutland made a strong bid to score first in the new half when Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer corralled a corner from Arikka Patorti and whistled a shot barely wide.
Instead, it was the Otter scoring first in the second half with LaPorte doing the honors with 1:31 left in the third quarter.
Perry's second goal came with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. It was set up by a crisp hit into the circle by Solimano.
Solimano was outstanding all day in facilitating the transition from defense to offense.
Emily Sunderland also stood out for Rutland on defense and in the midfield area.
The Otters kept collecting the corners but Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove had some outstanding stops. She finished with 16 saves.
OV goalie Lily Morgan had a much quieter day and finished with three saves
Perry's goal set the stage for the overtime and the dramatics by McKay, Bovey and LaPorte.
"Mackenzie McKay and I have been playing together for a long time," said LaPorte in explaining the connection.
The victory lifted the Otters' record to 2-0.
Rutland's record dipped to 0-2 but first-year coach Kayla Ploof saw so much progression from the opener — a 4-1 loss to Windsor — to this game.
She hopes the improvement continues on Saturday when the Rutlanders travel to perennial power Bellows Falls.
Despite the domination by her team, Keith knows she could never be confident in the outcome until the overtime goal.
"Rutland is very tough in the circle," Keith said.
The Otters host Woodstock on Saturday morning.
Woodstock is always a tough hurdle but if Keith wants to fire her Otters up on Saturday morning with one word, she could probably do worse than "Spaulding."
