BRANDON — Senior Day for Otter Valley field hockey player Jadynn Pope came wrapped in a victory, a goal and a goodie bag from her teammates after the 8-0 win over Fair Haven on Monday.
The Otters’ lone senior played her usual superb game as a defender and when the score got to be 4-0 late in the third quarter, coach Jodie Keith moved Pope up to give her a scoring opportunity on her special day.
It did not take her long to find the net. Her goal came with 2:01 left in the third stanza.
Each time that Pope threatened, the players on the OV bench went wild with anticipation.
The Otters won an earlier meeting with the Slaters 3-0 but the win came much harder in that game. The teams entered the fourth quarter scoreless.
This time, Brittney Jackson got the Otters on the board less than five minutes into the game with Ryleigh LaPorte notching the assist.
“It built us up when we got that first goal,” Pope said. “Then, we scored more and the excitement just kept building.”
Pope was honored before the game with her family in the middle of the field.
“It was nerve-racking at first,” Pope said. “But we played hard and came out strong.”
If that first goal galvanized the Otters, it had the opposite influence on the young Slaters.
“That first goal was hard for us,” Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick said. “We are still such a young team. But I have seen so much growth in these kids since the beginning.”
Resnick was hired late, just weeks before the season began, and inherited a program that has struggled mightily for years.
“We are going to build the program,” she said.
The Otters were coming off a 4-1 loss to Windsor and Pope said that only strengthened the team’s resolve.
“When we lose, we just come back and practice harder,” Pope said.
The Otters built the lead to 3-0 by halftime. Mackenzie McKay knocked in the other two goals of the half.
The Slaters did pressure OV goalie Riley Morgan late in the half, trying to tack one on the board to get back in the game. Morgan kicked a couple of balls away in the waning seconds with the Slaters on her doorstep.
MaKenna Dick scored her first varsity goal to push the margin to 4-0 and Pope’s goal sent the Otters into the fourth quarter with that five-goal advantage.
They were not done. LaPorte, Madison Colburn and Jackson scored in the fourth stanza.
Jackson joined the team late, after the season started, and her presence has jazzed up the attack.
After Jackson’s second goal made it 8-0, Resnick implored her Slaters to stay in the game.
“Don’t worry about it. Hold your heads up,” she shouted.
They had every reason to keep their heads high. They are bringing effort and hustle to what has been a sagging program, attempting to put down a foundation for a much better future.
There were bright spots. Abby Brown showed hustle for all 60 minutes, winning a lot of balls and triggering her team’s attack. Zoey Cole and Tegan Hoard threatened the OV defense.
But the Otters were intent on getting their second win and will take a 2-3 record into Woodstock.
Alice Keith’s crisp hits into the circle along with her ability to gain and keep possession was a key ingredient in OV’s domination.
“I think this will boost our confidence,” coach Keith said.
It has been a long road for the 0-4 Slaters. Literally. They still have not had a home game this season.
That will finally happen on Thursday when the Otters come to town for a third meeting.
