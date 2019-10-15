BRANDON — Intent on ending a three-game losing streak, it was the Rutland High field hockey team that brought the fire in the early minutes but Otter Valley laughed last. The Otters got two goals from Alia Edmunds and a stalwart performance from goalie Ellie Ross, Livia Bernhardt and the rest off the defense to win 2-0 on Tuesday.
The victory pushed OV’s record to 10-2 and the Raiders fell to 5-7-1. It also gave the Otters the season sweep of the Raiders, OV winning the first meeting 3-1.
Rutland came off the bus with some intensity. Stefanie Allen put a hard shot on goal, Katie Sunderland made a couple of nice runs and Alexis Patterson and Jenna Sunderland had testing shots on Ross in rapid succession.
“Otters, let’s pick up the pace,” a concerned Otter Valley coach Stacey Edmunds yelled from the sideline.
When they did, it was easy to see why they are working on such a successful season.
Bella Falco unloaded a shot off a penalty corner for the Otters and Alia Edmunds unleashed another shot.
The pressure paid off 5:39 before the half when Edmunds scored off an assist from Morgan LaPorte.
The Raiders nearly got the equalizer before the half when Patterson got off a blistering shot but Ross denied her with an outstanding save.
The intensity that was missing from the Otters early in the first half, was there early in the second half. Brittany Jackson flashed some nice stick work to make a run into the circle and Riley Keith nearly converted a ball while standing near Rutland goalie Jessica Ebbighausen on the post.
Edmunds knocked in the insurance goal with 19:37 left in the game, converting off a corner.
“We tend to struggle with corners,” Alia Edmunds said.
But coach Edmunds pointed out that while the percentage of conversions on penalty corners might not be high, the Otters do score on their share because they get so many of them.
It was the sixth shutout for the Otters and a big piece of the defensive effort was the play of Ross and Bernhardt.
“She’s a great player,” Ross said of Bernhardt.
Bernhardt broke up numerous attempts by the Raiders to muster an attack. She intercepted passes, won 50-50 balls and was a catalyst for the transition to offense with her hard hits up the field.
“It (defense) starts with communication. We have been working on it and today it paid off,” Ross said.
“I think we are playing well right now, and that it will carry us into the playoffs.”
Coach Edmunds felt that in addition to Ross and Bernhardt, Marissa Connors and Jordynn Pope were key players on defense.
“I also have to credit our middies, especially Alice Keith, for controlling the play,” coach Edmunds said.
Keith went down with an injury that was cause for concern when Stacey Edmunds and athletic trainer Dom Maniery helped her off the field.
But she was able to return and continued to be a central figure in possessing and distributing the ball.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik and her players will try to figure things out before the Division I playoffs arrive.
They have hit a lull in what had been such a promising season when the Raiders were 5-3-1. The goals are coming hard — they have not scored in the final three games.
The Otters host Woodstock on Thursday.
“They are a spunky little team,” coach Edmunds said of the 7-5-1 Wasps.
She knows. The Otters had to go into overtime in Woodstock to beat the Wasps 4-3 on Oct. 4.
The Otters finish up against Brattleboro on Saturday and then await the playoff pairings, which will be released Oct. 21.
“We started slow today after we came out strong against Windsor. But we found our fire,” coach Edmunds said.
“Our defense has been working to get its rhythm and I think today is the best we have looked together.”
