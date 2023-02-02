BRANDON — Otter Valley is enjoying a dominant wrestling season and that all starts with the experienced athletes setting the tone.
They don't get much more experienced than seniors Caleb Whitney and Tucker Babcock. Both guys have wrestled for more than a decade and have a wealth of knowledge invaluable to their teammates.
Wednesday's dual meet at the House of Noise was all about the seniors. Whitney Babcock, Ben Marks, Keevon Parks and Malachai Sheldrick were honored for their contributions to the program, before the Otters took on St. Johnsbury and Mill River in a pair of duals. OV also honored Mill River seniors Taylor Patch and Levi Billings.
Otter Valley beat the Hilltoppers 48-27 and topped the Minutemen 78-0.
Whitney and Babcock have been stalwarts of the program throughout high school. Parks wrestled his freshman year, but between the COVID-erased season and a knee issue last year, he hadn't gotten to wrestle again until this season.
"They've all been great for the program," said OV coach Cole Mason. "Tucker and Caleb have set the tone. Tucker Babcock has made himself a good wrestler and Caleb has turned himself into top kid in New England. They've been enjoyable to watch grow."
Whitney and Babcock were a key part in Otter Valley taking control of the opening dual against St. Johnsbury.
The Otters had fallen behind 15-0 to open the dual. The Hilltoppers had picked up a forfeit win at 106 pounds and St. Johnsbury's 113 Hannah Keithan outlasted Thomas Givens in a hard-fought 11-5 match by decision, before Austin Strang picked up a second-period pin on Jackson Marks at 120.
OV's Ethan Ross turned the tides in the 126 match, picking up a pin with 41 seconds left in the first period and the line just kept moving from there for the Otters.
After the 120 loss, Otter Valley got first-period pins in six of the next seven matches. Lincoln Wilcox jumped out to a 5-0 lead at 132, before getting a pin with 1:14 left in the first.
Whitney pushed OV ahead with a pin at 145 with 25 seconds left in the opening period. Babcock followed that up with a first-period pin of his own.
Sheldrick fell by first-period pin at 160, but Otter Valley got back on track with a Drake Felkl pin at 170 with 14 seconds left in the first.
Isaac Whitney finished the dominant stretch with a quick pin at 182 that all but secured the dual victory for the Otters.
"It feeds it," said Mason about getting the momentum rolling after a handful of pins in a row. "We know we're pretty good when we get up to 132, from there on up."
The most competitive match of the day came at 195 between Otter Valley's Sam Marin and St. Johnsbury's Sanat Am.
Martin led 2-1 after the opening period, but Am quickly took the lead back in the second and held a 3-2 advantage for much of the middle period.
Martin looked to have the momentum when he picked up two points late in the second period to grab an advantage going to the decisive third, but Am didn't go down without a fight and the two were tied 6-6 after three, constituting a one-minute overtime.
Am was in control of the extra period and nabbed a pin with 33 seconds left on the clock.
"(Simon) started coasting and it cost him the match," Mason said. "You play with fire and you get burned. He's a better wrestler than that kid and he should have won, but he didn't do what he was supposed to do. It's going to cost him some seeding points at the state tournament."
Parks and Derek Li capped the dual with forfeit victories.
Mill River brought just four wrestlers to the House of Noise, so there were many forfeits in the second and final dual of the day between the Minutemen and Otters.
The first-contested match was at 152 between Babcock and Mill River's Taylor Patch. Patch picked up a pair of points in the opening period, but couldn't capitalize and was pinned with 1:02 left in the first.
Felkl made quick work of Jaden Harrington at 170, earning a pin in 40 seconds.
Isaac Whitney racked up seven points to Ethan Patch's one at 182 and added another six points to the OV total with a pin with 28 seconds in the first.
Martin bounced back from the loss in the opening dual to get a first-period pin of Levi Billings in what was the final contested match of the night.
The Otters and Minutemen are both at Mount Mansfield on Saturday for the Jason Lowell Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
