PROCTOR — Otter Valley boys basketball coach Greg Hughes was elated with his team’s 2-0 start following Friday night’s 59-50 victory over Proctor in the championship game of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament. He is just hoping the slow starts don’t become standard procedure for the Otters.
They played from behind for much of the night just as they did in Thursday’s first-round game against Windsor.
“I want that to stop now,” Hughes said.
The Phantoms got out to a 14-3 lead and led 29-17 at halftime.
But the Otters came out with tons of energy in the second half just as Proctor coach Jake Eaton told his players they would. They sliced the lead to 40-38 heading into the fourth quarter and then Pat McKeighan got the tying hoop and Dylan Mackie nailed a 3-pointer to put the Otters into the lead, 43-30.
Brennon Crossmon connected on a 3 to pull the Phantoms even.
Then, in a blink, Delshon Norwood changed the tenor of the game for good. Norwood scored off the dribble and then swished consecutive 3-point field goals to put the Otters in front, 51-43.
“When they get me the ball when I am alone like that, it’s an easy shot,” Norwood said. “I was in a rhythm.”
“We came out with energy in the second half,” he added.
Mackie led the Otters with 22 points. McKheigan had 14 and Norwood 13.
But a guy who helped ignite the second half uprising despite not showing up in the scorebook was Jack Adams.
“Jack Adams came in for the second half and helped our defensive intensity,” Hughes said.
“I have so much respect for Greg and That program. That is what we talked about with our kids at halftime. We told them they were going to bring the fire in the second half,” Eaton said.
Joe Valerio had a double-double for the Phantoms but it wasn’t the junior’s customary double-double. He was held to just two points but contributed 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Crossmon led the Phantoms with 21 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Conner McKearin added nine points and Nate Greb seven.
The Phantoms also got some quality minutes from Jacob May, something that could bolster the depth.
May had a drive to the basket and was fouled. He completed a three-point play that looked huge at the time, stretching the lead to 37-32.
Crossmon’s third 3-pointer of the night bumped the lead to 22-11 and it looked as though the Phantoms might be on their way.
But the Otters showed their resiliency for the second night in a row.
Hughes said he did not want digging that early hole to become a habit for his team, but added, “I’ll give them credit. They stuck it out and fought through it.”
The Phantoms killed themselves at the free throw line where they went 3 of 10.
The Phantoms tried to make a last-ditch effort. When McKearin meshed a 3-pointer it whittled the margin to 55-50.
But any momentum dissipated when Tyler Rowe answered with a big hoop for the Otters.
“Maybe we just aren’t ready for that yet,” Eaton said of the second-half blitz by the Otters. “But we’ll learn from it.”
The Otters put their 2-0 record on the line Tuesday at Middlebury.
The 1-1 Phantoms travel to Arlington on Monday.
TV finishes third
Twin Valley won the consolation game, stunning Windsor 49-45.
Twin Valley bore no resemblance to the Wildcat team that fell behind Proctor 30-2 on Thursday. The Wildcats took control early, leading 17-7 after the opening period.
Izaak Park led the Wildcats with 13 points and Dylan Howe added 10.
Leading the 0-2 Yellow Jackets were Rob Slocum with 16 points, Dakhota Sanderson with 11 and Hunter Grela with 10.
