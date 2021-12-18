FAIR HAVEN — The Canfield Classic on Saturday featured one lopsided game and one thriller that was won by the Otter Valley girls basketball game at the wire, 48-46 over Burr and Burton Academy.
Mount Abraham defeated Fair Haven 43-22 in the other contest. It avenged a 38-29 loss to Fair Haven in the season opener.
Otter Valley entered the fourth quarter trailing BBA 38-33.
Burr and Burton was still up by five (44-39) when a timeout was taken with 4:29 left in the game.
Out of that timeout, the Otters made their move. Emily Peduto scored off a beautiful feed from Alice Keith.
Keith scored to slice the lead to one but BBA's Nevaeh Camp drove to the hoop to get the lead back to three.
Peduto drove the lane to pare the deficit to one again.
Keith stole a pass under her own hoop and put it through to finally put the Otters on top 47-46 and the Bulldogs took a timeout with 5.9 seconds remaining.
The Otters gained possession and Keith was fouled. She made the free throw to account for the final score.
It was the first varsity basketball victory for new coach Ray Counter.
Keith thinks this will do a great deal for the 1-2 Otters' confidence.
"The way we played in the first two games was not us," the senior said. "Hopefully, this motivates us to play this way."
Keith led the Otters with 21 points. Peduto and Anna Lee followed with six apiece, Lee's coming on two 3-point field goals.
Camp led the Bulldogs with 21 points.
Counter said a key to the victory was switching Ryleigh LaPorte's defensive assignment to be Camp in the second half.
"She (Camp) has got a motor just like Alice does," Counter said. "I would say that Ryleigh is my best defender. She is quick and scrappy."
There was a point in the third quarter when it looked as though the Bulldogs might get away from the Otters. Laurel Baker and Macy Mathews nailed consecutive 3-pointers to extend the lead to nine, 34-25.
Keith didn't allow that to happen. She scored eight of the game's next 10 points to keep the Otters right on BBA's heels.
The Otters were blown out by the host Fair Haven team on the first night of the Canfield Classic and Counter was not thrilled with the effort.
"I told them that we did not improve in the Fair Haven game. I told them that we did not improve today but we can improve tomorrow," the OV coach said.
"Mentally, we were much more into it today,"
The Otters hope to get to the .500 mark on Tuesday when Mount Abraham comes to Brandon riding the momentum of their impressive win over Fair Haven.
That Mount Abraham team was still in a dogfight at halftime with Fair Haven in Saturday's final game of the Canfield. The Eagles were clinging to a 20-17 lead.
The game could not have started better for the hometown Slaters. Lily Briggs connected on a 3-pointer and then Briggs threaded a gorgeous pass to Isabelle Cole who scored to put the Slaters in front 5-0.
The Slaters were sensational on Thursday and looked ready to deliver another such performance when Tegan Hoard swished a 3-pointer to put them ahead 8-3.
But the Eagles outscored the Slaters 13-6 in the second quarter for a 20-17 halftime lead and then shifted their game into another gear after the break.
Mount Abe built the lead to 35-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Maia Jensen led the Eagles with 15 points and was razor sharp from the free throw line, canning 8-of-10.
They had some balance after that with Madi Gile scoring eight and Abby Reen and Lucy Parker seven apiece.
Briggs led the Slaters with seven and Hoard tossed in six.
"I just thought we kept our composure," Jensen said. "Our coach Connie (LaRose) told us (at halftime) to play harder, play smarter and play better."
Jensen said there were adjustments from the game on Dec. 10 when Mount Abe lost to the Slaters.
"They have some really good shooters and we stepped out on them better," Jensen said.
NOTES: Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson feels a special connection with the late Mary Canfield whom the Canfield Classic is named for. Canfield succeeded Wilson's grandfather Bob Goodrich as the president of the Fair Haven booster club. ... The Slaters' next four games are on the road starting with Tuesday evening's contest in Middlebury. They will not be home again until Jan. 6 when Burr and Burton comes to town.
