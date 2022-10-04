The result wasn't what the Rutland boys soccer team had hoped for Tuesday night against rival Brattleboro, but the positive signs are shining just as bright as the lights that illuminate the Alumni field turf.
In a well-played, evenly-matched contest, it was the Colonels escaping with a 1-0 win in overtime over Rutland.
It was a tough pill to swallow for RHS, who had controlled major portions of the second half and was inches away on multiple occasions from getting the go-ahead tally.
"The second half, we had the best of the chances and really started to dominate the game. Just that little finishing piece, we couldn't get," said Rutland coach Ben Black.
"We were pushing forward and looking to get guys into those spots. We built into the game. We've had great games against Brattleboro over the last few years."
Last fall's Southern Vermont League A Division contest was another one of those quality contests, where RHS came out with a Senior Day win.
Tuesday's lone goal came with 1:18 left in the first overtime period. Colonels sophomore midfielder Charlie Kinnersley took a free kick and sent a perfect ball into the box that junior Ozzie van Hendrick got his head on for a goal.
"It was just a little bit outside of the 18 (yard-box) and I'm just looking to loft the ball and give our players time to readjust and head the ball," Kinnersley said. "Luckily, I got it to where I wanted it to go, kind of curling out a bit, and Ozzie got his head on it."
"They got that second ball and finished it. They certainly deserve credit for that," Black said.
Rutland had a really nice scoring chance in the first half where Ben Cerreta nutmegged a Brattleboro defender and made a powerful run down the right side. He got a hard shot off, but it clanked off the crossbar.
It was a quality opportunity, but the bulk of RHS's offensive magic came late. RHS had a chance to score with 13 to play in regulation, making a run on the right side, but Colonels keeper Paul McGillion came off his line for a great save.
Rutland had two perfect scoring opportunities with about 10 minutes to play. Eli Rosi sent a shot off the crossbar, and on a possession soon after, RHS had a header just miss the goal.
McGillion made nine saves in the win. His Rutland counterpart Colin Rider made eight saves.
Rider, just a freshman, handled pressure well from the Colonels and his back line, which is filled with experience, made his job much easier.
"Colin had to make a couple really important saves, but defensively, we held them to just a few good chances," Black said.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that Rutland was riding heading into the day, but Black continues to see good things come out of their play.
"There are lots of positives from this game. The boys aren't happy with the result and they shouldn't be, but there are kernels of things in this game that we're building on," Black said.
Rutland (2-6) looks to keep on building. Its next opportunity to do so is Thursday night at Mount Anthony.
