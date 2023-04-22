BRANDON — When a team has its ace on the mound against its biggest rival, the hope is the pitcher ups their game to meet the heightened stakes of the contest.
Otter Valley's Jordan Beayon certainly did that Saturday afternoon against rival Fair Haven.
The senior right-hander kept a talented Slater lineup off balance all game long, tossing a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory for the Otters.
Beayon finished off his outing with strikeouts of Tim Kendall and Joe Buxton, both powerful hitters in the middle of the Fair Haven lineup. It was fitting that the K was the weapon of choice late in the contest, given how many strikeouts Beayon has racked up in his three starts this season.
In his first two outings, both losses to Division III powerhouse Bellows Falls, he had 13 and 12 strikeouts respectively. On Saturday, he upped his game and fanned 14 Fair Haven batters.
"My slider was working today," Beayon said. "The defense behind me made some big plays too."
Key defensive plays are essential to keep a no-hitter intact and Otter Valley had a few of them.
Richard LaFountaine made a nice catch in right field in the fifth inning and shortstop Caleb Whitney made a play on a hard hit ball and got Carson Babbie by a step on his throw to first for the first out in the seventh.
Beayon was the hard-luck losing pitcher in both of his first two outings.
"(Jordan) has pitched well enough to win three times," said Otters coach Mike Howe. "He took a one-hitter into the seventh inning in our first game against Bellows Falls.
"He challenges hitters, and when he's on, he's really hard to beat. Certainly, today he was on."
"(Jordan) had command of all his pitches," said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese, who pitched himself during his days at Castleton University. "If you can throw your curveball for a strike and out of the zone, it's going to be hard to hit no matter what.
"You have to give Jordan a lot of credit. He threw a hell of a game and was in control the whole time. Our guys have to just put together better at-bats."
It was the first loss of the season for the Slaters, who had beaten their first two opponents, Middlebury and Mount Abraham, by a combined score of 21-3.
It takes two to tango in a pitchers' duel and Fair Haven left-hander Carson Babbie certainly made Otter Valley work for the single run it got.
After getting a big momentum double play on dropped third strike in the first inning, Babbie was lights out in the second and third, racking up four strikeouts in a pair of 1-2-3 innings.
It was the fourth inning, where the Otters scratched across the game's lone run. After a groundout to short by Matt Bryant, Beayon put a jolt into a ball to left field that went for a double.
After Isaiah Wood reached in the next at-bat, Beayon came into score on a fielder's choice hit to short by Ben Adams.
Otter Valley had just three hits off of Babbie, but on this day, that was enough.
"(Carson) kept us off balance, but we got hits at the right time," Howe said. "We keep talking about just putting the ball in play and give us a shot to get on base. We need to continue to improve on that, but one was enough today."
On most days, a three-hit, one-run outing will get you the win, but Babbie was dealt the loss on Saturday.
"(Carson) was everything we could ask for and more," Greenlese said. "I was extremely impressed with his performance and that's what we expect to see moving forward. He has command of all his pitches. You just need your guys behind you to get you a couple runs."
Beayon wasn't going to let that happen on Saturday as Otter Valley never allowed a runner to get past first base.
Between Beayon's dominance, a pair of darts thrown by Luciano Falco behind the plate to get runners stealing and the quality defense, OV had it rolling.
A loss to your rival can sit with you for a while. Luckily for Fair Haven (2-1), it won't have to wait long to get another shot at the Otters.
Otter Valley (2-2) travels to the Slate Valley on Tuesday for a rematch at 4:30 p.m.
