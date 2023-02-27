When Justin Blood was the head baseball coach at the University of Hartford, one of his pitchers was Proctor’s Ryan Carter, the Vermont 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year.
Now, Blood is at Keene State and has three Vermonters on his staff, all from Otter Valley — Josh Beayon, Nate Hudson and Pat McKeighan.
Beayon is a captain and will hit somewhere in the middle of the lineup.
“He had a strong second half of the season,” Beayon said.
“He will do some pitching but what is most important to us is his leadership and his hitting.”
Hudson has the type of attitude that you want all of your players to have.
“You aren’t supposed to have favorites but it is hard not to root for Huddy,” Blood said. “He shows up every day with positive energy and always has a smile on his face.
“He got a lot of playing time last year and I expect he will get more opportunities.”
McKeighan seemed to be headed for the starting rotation but had a setback with soreness in his arm.
“He threw a bullpen the other day and it went well,” Blood said. “He will either have a starting role or a role as a middle-innings reliever.”
“He had his ups and down last spring but had a good fall.
“He has really taken to the changes that we are making in the program.”
The Owls struggled at the bottom of he Little East Conference before Blood arrived last season.
Blood grew up in nearby Swanzey, New Hampshire where he played for Monadnock Regional High School so he knows all about the rich tradition of Keene baseball.
Keene boasts a Legion baseball program with a rich history and also has a team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the Keene Swamp Bats.
He is intent of making the KSC program worthy of the Elm City’s love of baseball. The Owls will begin their season this weekend at Farmingdale State and then go the warmer climate of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where they will squeeze in eight games.
But a day that Otter Valley fans look forward to is April 11 when the Owls come to Castleton University for a Little East Conference game
