KILLINGTON — Otter Valley golfer Lucas Politano's resume on the golf course is quickly growing.
The Otters' rising sophomore went up against some of the top young golfers in the country, and even internationally, this week at the 12th annual Golf Performance Center Killington Junior Golf Championship hosted at Green Mountain National.
Politano wrapped up the tournament on Thursday and finished fifth overall at 5-over, four strokes off the winning pace of Leonardo Vieira, from San Leandro, California.
The national tournament is 54-hole affair with 132 boys and girls ages 12 to 19 competing.
Wednesday was cut day at Green Mountain National and Politano was well within that line, clinching a spot in one of the top boys groups on Thursday.
"It was fun. I kind of felt comfortable, being from Vermont," Politano said. "I played pretty well."
Politano, a Ralph Myhre Golf Course golfer, was one of two Vermonters in the field this week, along with fellow rising sophomore Sebastian Pell, from Rutland High School. Both standout golfers made the cut on Wednesday.
"Sebastian and I are good friends so it was lot of fun for us to be at home compared to everyone else from all over the world," Politano said.
Politano had a bit of an up and down final round on Thursday. He birdied four of the first six holes, but mixed in there, on Hole 4, was a quadruple bogey. He responded with a pair of birdies right after the rough fourth hole.
Politano birdied a pair of holes on the back nine. He started with a 3 on the par-4 11th hole and then came up with one of his best shots of the day on the 12th hole.
He had a great drive that set him up on the fairway, but his approach on the par-4 went a little right off the green. He responded with a perfect chip shot from the rough that found its way into the hole.
"I kind of duffed it a bit. I tried to hit a flop shot, but I ended up duffing it," Politano said. "It ended up working out perfectly."
Accidental for not, it was one of his finest shots of the day.
Politano ran into some bogey troubles late in the round, but kept afloat, staying within a stroke or two of the leading score for much of the back nine.
A double bogey on 17 effectively took him out of the championship chase, but he finished strong with a par on the 18th hole.
Politano finished the tournament with 12 birdies and eagled the 15th hole on Wednesday.
Rutland's Pell finished the tournament at 23-over in 35th. He carded his best round on Wednesday, where he shot 75 with a pair of birdies.
Pell parred nine of the 18 holes on the final day.
Vieira's 1-over boys winning score was built upon consistency. He carded a pair of even-par 71s and had a 72 on Wednesday. He trailed by two strokes after each of the first two days, but his 71 on Thursday, the second best boys round of the day, helped clinch the three-stroke win.
New Jersey golfer Tyler Lee, Massachusetts golfer Ryan Downes and Texas golfer Blake Keen tied for second at 4-over, a shot ahead of Politano.
Sarah Shao, from Green Brook, New Jersey, won the girls tournament with a score of 3-under.
Shao posted a 68 on Thursday, allowing her to squeak past Texas golfer Maggie Ni, who entered the day with a four-shot advantage. Ni had to settle for second at 2-under.
Shao was a birdie machine all week long, carding 13 of them across the 54 holes. She avoided too many bogeys on the final day, only posting two.
