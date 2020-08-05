DORSET — Otter Valley student Mia Politano can add another item to her quickly-growing trophy case.
The rising senior, who is a two-time defending Division II medalist with the Otters, had a strong showing at this week’s 2020 Vermont Women’s Amateur championship, finishing fourth overall and taking first in the Junior Championship.
Following a 78 in the first round on Monday, she found herself in a tie for the lead and in the final group for the final round.
Politano shot an 86 on Wednesday’s second and final round. She finished the tournament at 20-over.
Her score bested Rutland Country Club’s Jillian Miles by 15 strokes in the Junior division.
Politano finished 14th overall in last year’s Amateur. Improving by 10 spots and finding herself in a solid position to win the whole thing entering the final day this year, was a proud accomplishment for her.
“It feels really good. I was super excited going into it,” Politano said.
“(Wednesday), I didn’t get into the groove I wanted to, but I was still pretty happy overall and with the improvement over the years. It’s something to be proud of.”
Normally, the Women’s Amateur is three rounds, but this year’s tournament was held to just two. Heaps of rain on Tuesday made the course unplayable and it was decided to cancel the second round all together.
“It can get in your head a little. In the position that I was, I had a whole day to think, which normally you don’t if you play in between,” Politano said. “I tried not to think too much about anything. I kind of just laid low. I don’t know how I would have shot in the second round if it happened.”
A lot of eyes were on Politano during Wednesday’s round. Being in the final group with Lakeside Golf Club’s Andrea Brown and Green Mountain National Golf Course’s Lindsay Cone, she could test herself against some of the best.
“I was so excited to be in the final group. I was definitely looking forward to it,” Politano said.
One of her group partners ended up winning the whole thing. Brown and Dorset Field Club’s Julia Dapron were stuck in a tie after 18 holes at 14-over for the tournament.
The two battled it out in an epic five-hole playoff, where Brown edged out the Burr and Burton almuna with a short putt to win it. It was the first Vermont Amateur win for Brown in 16 years.
“I had no idea how things stood. Julia was in the group ahead of me,” said Brown, about her thinking as the 18 holes finished up before the playoff.
Brown joked after one of the playoff holes that she could play 36 holes as the battle with Darpon continued on.
“That was the longest playoff I’ve been in,” Brown said. “Julia is a great player. We were head-to-head. I wasn’t sure when it was going to end. Since it was rained out yesterday, I might as well get my money’s worth.”
Behind Brown and Dapron was Carson Laderoute, a Burlington Country Club golfer is was a Rutland High School graduate. Laderoute finished the tournament at 18-over, sinking three birdies on Wednesday.
Williston Golf Club’s Ann Oday finished sixth at 23-over, along with Cone, Rutland’s Keely Levins-Culligan, Copley Country Club’s Holly Reynolds and Stowe Golf Club’s Jena Wood.
Williston’s Jeanne Morrissey finished 11th at 24-over, while Killington’s Patrica Haas was two strokes back in 12th.
Miles, the Junior runner-up, finished in 17th at 35-over, along with Williston’s Gretchen White.
Other notable finishers were: Deidre Mahler (19th), Patty McGrath (20th), Judith Wine (T25th), Diane Ewald (T27th), Teegan Duffy (31st), Ellen Miller (T32nd), Kathy Kemp (T35th), Alyssa Barnes (40th), Erika Politano (42nd).
Williston edged out Dorset by one stroke for the Paquette Cup, which goes to the best team score of the tournament.
Brown and Laderoute shared the Allbright Ringer Cup crown. Visit https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/2515296 for full tournament results.
