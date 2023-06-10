CASTLETON — The Oxbow softball team checks all the boxes.
Dominant pitching. Check. Elite defense. Check. A deep batting order. Check.
Those three things were the perfect recipe for a 9-0 Division III state championship win for the top-seeded Olympians against No. 2 Thetford Academy Saturday afternoon at Castleton University's Spartan Field.
The win finished off a perfect 19-0 season for Oxbow and a 3-peat. It was the second 3-peat in program history, the first school in the state to accomplish that feat in softball.
The Panthers hung around with Oxbow for the first three innings, trailing by just two runs, but cutting into that deficit was going to be nearly impossible.
Olympians sophomore hurler Anastase Bourgeois made sure of it.
Bourgeois was locked in from the opening batter of Saturday's game and never let up.
She finished the day with 16 strikeouts, including the first 10 batters she faced. She took a perfect game into the fourth inning and had an immaculate inning in the third, striking out each batter on three pitches.
No. 3 hitter Rebecca Osgood had the only hit of the afternoon by Thetford, with a well-struck single up the middle in the fourth inning.
"(Anastase) rolls with it. She looks at each game one by one and never looks at what happened in the last game," said Oxbow coach Chuck Simmons. "She's such a powerful pitcher. She's not afraid to throw anything. I'm very proud of the way she pitches."
Oxbow led from start to finish. Literally.
Hadlee Allen opened the bottom of the first with a leadoff shot to right field and came all the way around to score for an inside-the-park home run.
"I just wanted to do my best for everybody and give back to them," Allen said. "(The inside the park home run) wasn't exactly my plan, but I had to go for it."
Thetford Academy pitcher McKayla Stanley did a nice job of settling in from there, holding the Olympians off the board in the second and allowing just one run in the third inning, but Oxbow found its groove again in the fourth and fifth, effectively putting the game away.
Lily LaHaye, Noemi Rosa and Maggi Ellsworth came around to score for Oxbow in the fourth with Ellsworth notching a RBI. Braylee Phelps had the big hit of the fifth with a two-run double, while Faith Eastman and Brianna Gray followed with RBIs of their own.
"From the third inning on, we're pretty powerful," Simmons said. "It's just getting through the first time in the lineup so everyone has seen that pitcher to be able time her.
"I'm very proud of Thetford. There's a couple of girls on that team I know. The hard work to get here, that's a big step for that program."
The championship was the fifth in six years for Oxbow and the 11th in program history, tying Brattleboro and Peoples Academy for the most in the history of the state.
"There's a core group of girls that are just amazing. I've had them since Little League," Simmons said.
"I have no words," Bourgeois said. "It's amazing with the team we've had for three years to go and win three (titles)."