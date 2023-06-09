Winning three straight state championships is a tough feat.
You need the cupboard stocked with talent, and when players graduate, you need a capable replacement, ready to take on that role at an elite level.
Eleven schools have the distinction of earning a 3-peat in softball, but none have put together two such streaks of that magnitude.
That could change on Saturday.
The undefeated Oxbow softball team will be going for its third straight Division III state championship when it plays No. 2 seed Thetford Academy in the state final held at Castleton University at 5 p.m.
Last year, the Olympians used a big fourth inning to blow past Vergennes, and the year before against BFA-Fairfax, they led most of the way, but the Bullets made Oxbow sweat down the stretch.
The Olympians, who own 10 softball crowns, had their first 3-peat from 1981 to 1983. Oxbow had its share of close calls during that dynastic run, but always came through in big moments. Across those three state title wins, against Windsor in 1981, Lamoille in 1982 and Vergennes in 1983, the team allowed a total of three runs.
With how dominant Oxbow has been this season, at 18-0 and owning 14 double-digit wins, dreams of making that kind of history are surely running through the team's mind.
You don't often see firsts, but with a potential second 3-peat looming, Oxbow could create one of those moments on Saturday.
Let's take a look at schools that have notched a 3-peat in their softball history.
Arlington
Arlington, a school that currently doesn't have a softball team, had a pair of dynastic runs. The Eagles' best run of titles came in the 1980s, a decade the school dominated.
Arlington won five straight championships from 1983 to 1987, and following a semifinals appearance 1988, they won two more titles in 1989 and 1990. No school has been able to touch that standard since.
The Eagles had a three-year run of state finals appearances from 1999 to 2001, but sandwiched in the middle Arlington lost the 2000 D-III title game to Peoples Academy.
BFA-St. Albans
BFA-St. Albans owns one of the proudest softball histories in the state with nine championships.
They'll go for No. 10 on Saturday against Mount Anthony.
The Comets have had many close calls for a 3-peat in their history, but the one time they accomplished the feat was from 2001 to 2003. The team lost a total of three games during that span, winning the championship games against Rutland, MAU and Spaulding.
BFA was in the D-I state finals in all but one year from 2000 to 2007.
Black River
Black River is now defunct, but before its closing, it boasted a very successful softball program that was in the state finals as recent as 2016 and semifinals as recent as 2019.
The Presidents had five titles in their program's history, including a 3-peat from 2007 to 2009.
One of those titles came in the undefeated variety, in 2008. Black River's offense was the story of that playoff run, scoring eight runs or more in their playoff games against West Rutland, Blue Mountain and Rochester.
Essex
Essex has long been a Division I softball power with its last losing season coming back in 2003, where the Hornets went 7-10. Since then, they haven't lost more than six games in a season.
Essex notched its 3-peat from 2007 to 2009. During that dynastic stretch, the Hornets went 57-3 and allowed a total of five runs in the playoffs. Their 2008 run was the most impressive, where they notched shutouts in all four playoff games.
They were back in the finals, looking for a 4-peat in 2010, but lost to Brattleboro 1-0 and preceding the title run they had lost two straight title games.
Translation: The late 2000s belonged to Essex.
Fair Haven
Fair Haven has a young squad right now, but has a history of softball success with six state finals appearances, most recently in 2018.
The Slaters won all three of their championships in a three-year span from 2002 to 2004.
Dominant pitching by Angela Megaw was the name of the game in that run as Fair Haven allowed just three total runs across those title runs. Two of their D-II titles were shutouts, 1-0 against Mill River in 2002 and 3-0 against Lamoille in 2003.
Lyndon Institute
Lyndon has 10 titles in its program's history with four of those coming from 2005 to 2008.
During that dominant four-year title run, the Vikings went 73-0. Each one of those four state championship games came down the wire, all decided by two runs or less, but Lyndon found a way to win.
The Vikings had the opportunity to try and do what Oxbow is looking to accomplish on Saturday with a second 3-peat, but they bowed out in Tuesday's semifinal against Mount Abraham, ending their two-year title run in D-II.
Mount Abraham
Mount Abraham was looking for a Division II state championship on Friday and had a 3-peat from 2017 to 2019.
The latter two titles during that run were pretty dominant. Outside of a two-run win against Fair Haven in the 2018 finals, every other playoff win during those two years was by six runs or more.
Peoples Academy
Peoples Academy, the school tied for most championships in state history with 11, had a run of four straight tiles from 1988 to 1991.
Three of those wins were very close calls with one-run victories against Black River 1988, Richford in 1990 and Leland & Gray in 1991.
The Wolves have been on the brink of multiple other 3-peats, but couldn't finish the job. Peoples won two straight titles in 1978 and 1979, but fell in 1980 to Harwood in the D-II final.
Randolph
Randolph has claimed six state championships in its history, winning three in a row from 1996 to 1998.
The Galloping Ghosts won those titles in multiple different ways. In 1997, it was Randolph's offense blowing past Mill River with a nine-run effort, but a year later, it was the Galloping Ghosts' pitching holding Fair Haven to a single run in a D-II title pitchers' duel.
Richford
Richford won its first state title in 1981, but its best success has come over the last decade.
The Rockets won three straight Division III titles from 2014 to 2016. The capper of that 3-peat was the most dominant, as Richford went 20-0 in 2016, beating Oxbow 3-1 in the state finals.
During that playoff run, the Rockets outscored opponents 32-4.
Close calls
A lot of teams have come close to the 3-peat mark.
Brattleboro, the owner of 11 championships, had three titles in four years in the early 2010s, but couldn't get three in a row. It was a similar story two decades earlier where they won three out of five titles from 1989 to 1993.
Canaan also had three titles in five years, from 1998 to 2002 and bowed out in the 2007 semifinals in another 3-peat opportunity.
MAU won two straight titles in 2014 and 2015, before falling in the finals in 2016.
Thetford won championships in 1977 and 1978, but on both sides of those titles was a championship loss in 1976 and 1979.
BFA-Fairfax has had multiple runs of two titles in a row, but never got the third.
Rutland County's Otter Valley and Poultney both had a chance at a 3-peat in 1996, but came up short in the final.
Rochester won titles in 1994 and 1995, but lost in the finals in 1996 and 1997.
Stowe won championships in 1985 and 1986, but only made the semifinals in 1987. That semifinal fate was the same for Whitcomb in 2005 and Enosburg in 2009.
Hazen won in 1974 and 1975, but only made the first round in 1976.