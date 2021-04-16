Vermont head Shrine coach Chad Pacheco (Brattleboro) loves the team that has been assembled to play against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 7 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“We lucked out this year. I think we’ve got a really good football team,” Pacheco said.
There was an extra layer to the challenge of selecting a team this year. Unlike in New Hampshire, Vermont high schools did not play traditional football in the fall of 2020. They played 7-on-7, one-hand touch football with only passing as part of COVID protocol.
“We knew a lot of the players from when they were juniors and they are extremely talented,” Pacheco said.
“I think the strength of the team is on defense, especially up front. I think both lines are good.”
He really likes CVU’s Seth Boffa and Poultney’s Levi Allen as running backs.
Pacheco has settled on Burlington/South Burlington’s Bassiru Diawara and Hartford’s Cole Jasmin as the quarterbacks.
“We have pretty much solidified it with those two. I have been in communication with Bassiru. He has improved so much in his throwing techniques.
“Jasmin is 6-foot-3-or-4 with a rocket arm and he comes from a winning program.”
Two players who bring versatility to the squad are Rutland’s Evan Pockette and Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray.
“They can play anywhere and we will have them on the field a lot,” Pacheco said.
Shrine meaningOne Vermont player who closely identifies with the cause of the game is Brattleboro linebacker Henry Thurber.
Thurber wrote for his bio in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl program about his father Ross spending a lot of time in the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital as a kid.
“He is my hero. I look up to him in all aspects of my life,” Henry wrote.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has raised more than $4.5 million for Shriners Children’s Hospitals since it began in 1954.
“Ross was a great athlete at Brattleboro. It is a local family, a hard-working family. They have a farm,” Pacheco said.
“Henry is one of the best kids you will ever come across. He is all about the team.”
The players will report to Castleton on August 1 to begin preparing for the game.
