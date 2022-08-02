WEST HAVEN — Stone Motors Night was wildly entertaining for all at Devil’s Bowl Speedway that produced first time Sunoco Sportsman Modified winner this season, Mike Palmer.
Wade Acker also made his first visit to victory lane in Limited Sportsman action, while Kamden Duffy, Logan Denis, and Chris Conroy all returned to their winning ways. Tim Dunster earned the 50-lap Enduro win.
Bob Bigelow flew the green silk sending the 31-car Sunoco Sportsman Modified field hurling towards turn one with Mike Palmer and Adam Piper leading the way. Palmer quickly took the lead with his Paquette Storage and Containers number 85P Bicknell Racing Chassis. Piper was left to battle with Brent Warren, Josh Masterson, James Hanson, and former previous feature winner this season Billy Lussier.
There were a pair of racing incidents that slowed the event and sent multiple contenders to the pit area for the night with damage including Troy Audet, Dylan Madsen, Tanner Siemons, Jimmy Ryan, Marty Kelly III and Johnny Bruno.
Nothing was stopping Palmer though, as he earned his first win of the season and a trip to victory lane to salute the fans. James Hanson, Todd Stone, Brent Warren and Billy Lussier completed the top five finishers.
Billy Lussier, Mike Palmer, and Justin Comes were heat race winners. Todd Stone put in work racing his way from 17th to third earning the Mike Watts Memorial Hard Charger honors. It was his fourth Hard Charger award of the season.
Wade Acker has been working hard on improving and Saturday night it paid off after parking it in O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman victory lane. He raced to the lead passing AJ Munger on lap five, and never looked back claiming victory in his Acker Waste Management number 367 Bicknell Racing Chassis. Randy Ryan, Justin Lilly, Bob Kilburn and Gary English completed the top five finishers.
Bubba McPhee, Jason Quenneville, and Wade Acker earned heat race victories.
Kamden Duffy made another visit to victory lane in the 20-lap Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman main event. He started ninth and took the lead from Randy Edson on lap 14 driving his Meadowbrook Trucking number 42 Bicknell Racing Chassis. William Lussier Jr., Randy Edson, Daryl Gebo and Holden Bass rounded out the top five finishers.
Donald Williams and Holden Bass were heat race winners.
Chris Conroy earned his second win of the season in the 15-lap Mini Stock A-Main. He put in work starting 16th and storming to the lead with his Allstar Seal Coating No. 78. He was followed by Chris Sumner, Mark Mahoney, Ron Alger and Austin McKirryher completing the top five finishers.
Mark Mahoney, Ron Alger, and Clemmy Bell were heat race winners. Donald Olden won the 10-lap Mini Stock B-Main.
Logan Denis earned his third Friend Construction 15-lap 500cc Mini Sprint feature win on Saturday night. He started 10th in his Green Mountain Garage No. 24, and rolled to another victory lane visit making a dramatic late race pass on Raelin Dunham. Rounding out the top five finishers were Dunham, Vern Woodard, Chris Lennox and Lane Saville.
Vern Woodard and Raelin Dunham earned heat race wins.
Another $500 to win 50-lap Enduro was the nightcap, where Tim Dunster claimed victory and a trip to the front stretch. He was followed by Brent Warren, Joey Roberts, Dan Deforges and Scott Richner.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is the highly anticipated CJ Richards Classic ‘Battle at the Bowl’ weekend. Saturday, there is no racing, just open practice, and hauler parking. Sunday, pit gates opening at 3 p.m. grandstands opening at 4:30 p.m., and racing scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with a huge show including Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds going 40-laps for $2,000 to win, Limited Sportsman, Mini Stock, and featuring the 67-lap Big Block/Small Block CJ Richards Classic ‘Battle at the Bowl’ worth $10,000 to the victor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.