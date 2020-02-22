Beating Castleton has been on the Plymouth wish list for quite awhile and now the Panthers move on with a big notch on their belts.
Freshman Addie Swanson broke a 1-1 tie with 3:46 left to play and the No. 7 Panthers upset the No. 2 Spartans 2-1 in Saturday's New England Hockey Conference quarterfinals at Spartan Arena.
It was the first-ever win for Plymouth over Castleton in their four-year rivalry and launched them into next week's semifinals against Suffolk, a 2-0 upset winner over Johnson and Wales.
"We talked about it a lot. I don't really like to talk about it too much but we do have eight seniors and we've been together four years and we've come close but we haven't been able to pull it through," said Panthers coach Mycul Haun.
"I knew it was going to happen tonight. I had a good feeling coming into the game. We really prepared for Castleton and the way they play. I'm really excited and proud of our team. Our seniors really stepped up and one of our first-years scored the game-winning goal."
Only moments before Swanson's goal the Spartans knotted the score on a little turnaround shot by one of its freshmen, Darby Palisi, past Olivia Petito. Palisi, who has come on strong in the second half of the season, scored her sixth goal in the last seven games. Erin Smith assisted as the lead the Panthers had held since Caitlin O'Connor's power-play goal with 7:49 left in the middle period vanished.
The Panthers bench was not hanging its head, said the coach.
"It was the opposite. I think we were very focused," said Haun.
Swanson was head to head with a Castleton defender in the left wing faceoff circle and used her as a screen to slip a low shot past Alexis Kalm for an unassisted goal, the freshman's fourth of the year.
Kalm finished the final game in a stellar career with 40 saves. Plymouth outshot Castleton 42-33, with Petito making 32 stops.
"A couple mistakes were goals against for us but the amount of resiliency on our team is something to be proud of," said Spartans coach Mike Venezia.
"At the end of the day Plymouth played extremely hard and they deserved that win but we can't knock the amount of work all our seniors put it. It was a fun ride and it's unfortunate to have to end on this note."
Castleton finished the season at 13-10-3, having beaten Plymouth by scores of 3-1 and 5-3 this season. The Panthers are 8-16-2.
Castleton had its chances, starting when Sophia Vingi's rising shot hit the crossbar in the first period. But the Panthers had the better of the play and only some hard work by Kalm kept several shots out of the net, most notably on a head-to-head against Alexis Fagan.
Connor tallied after Kalm had stuffed a Chantelle Ross backhander and had a great chance to pad the lead on a 5 on 3 for 1:33. But the penalty killing units of Ali Stevens, Ryanne Mix, and Miranda Wheeler, and Smith, Nicolle Trivino and Casey Traill, packed in in front of Kalm and kept the score at 1-1.
But penalties continued to plague the Spartans, with three in the third period making it harder for them to generate an attack. They were skating a man down when the contest ended.
Kalm, Smith, Maeghan Vasile, Samantha Munroe, Vingi and Trivini suited up for Castleton for the final time Saturday.
"We've got a good (recruiting) class coming in," said Venezia. "We're going to be extremely excited about our program and the future of it but nothing is going to replace the six seniors. They were core pillars in building our program and it's unfortunate it's got to come to an end."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.