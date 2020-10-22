Undefeated teams beware, no record is safe in this year’s 7-on-7 touch football season.
This foreign, yet exciting, form of football has resulted in parity across the state. Any team has a fighting chance to win whenever they step on the field.
In the last three weeks, we’ve seen the top-ranked team in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings, all undefeated at the time of their ranking, fall the week after securing the top spot.
I’m not a jinx, I swear.
It all goes to show that if a team has a quarterback who can sling it and a set of receivers that can go get the ball, they’ll have a chance to win in 7-on-7.
It’s a different game, but it’s the one we have. For what it’s worth, it’s been a whole lot of fun, seeing interesting, new matchups and how different teams have changed their strategies to compete.
Records were accumulated after Wednesday’s games and last week’s ranking is in parentheses. Here we go!
1. Burr and Burton 6-1 (2) – The Bulldogs got revenge on their biggest rival in style, blowing out Mount Anthony 56-0. That gives them a bump to the top spot.
2. St. Johnsbury 5-1 (3) – The Hilltoppers haven’t been the flashiest team this fall, but they’re doing what they do best — winning. A pair of wins gives them a bump up.
3. Hartford 7-1 (4) – The Hurricanes are winners of seven straight. A 28-24 win against a really strong Brattleboro team was the cap for another perfect week.
4. Essex 5-1 (1) – The Hornets responded to their first loss well, coming out with an offensive explosion against Colchester, but they’re dropped down as the teams ahead of them didn’t lose this week.
5. Fair Haven 5-2 (6) – The Slaters were perfect this week against Rutland County opponents. Their only losses are to top-ranked BBA.
6. CVU 7-1 (8) – The Redhawks jump up a few spots even after their first loss against Burlington/South Burlington. A convincing win over former No. 1-ranked Essex does the trick here.
7. Mount Anthony 5-2 (5) – After a dominant win against Poultney, the Patriots were outplayed in every category against BBA. MAU’s only losses have come to D-I opponents.
8. Rutland 5-3 (UR) – Evan Pockette to Slade Postemski clinched a Raider win in overtime Wednesday night. The Raiders were 2-0 this week after falling to the .500 mark last week.
9. Middlebury 5-2 (7) – The Tigers only played once this week and it was a loss to Rutland, but they looked really strong in doing so. Middlebury was down by 11 at one point, before storming back to force overtime.
T10. Windsor 7-1 (10) – The Yellow Jackets win and win and then win some more. A 69-7 thumping of Springfield and 49-20 win against Woodstock keep them ranked here.
T10 BHS/SB 5-2 (UR) – The SeaWolves earn their spot in the top 10 by knocking off previously unbeaten CVU, adding to another D-I win against BFA St. Albans.
On the Bubble: Rice (5-1), Brattleboro (6-2), North Country (3-3)
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.