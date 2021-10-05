With three weeks left in the Vermont high school football regular season, there is plenty up for grabs.
No division has embodied that more than Division I, where seven teams have winning records heading into Week 6 and five teams in the middle of the pack are within a game of each other.
Rutland (5-0) has established itself as the cream of the crop, with its comeback win against Middlebury as the latest feather in its cap.
Hartford and CVU are not far behind with just one loss on their records.
But what about that next group? Middlebury, St. Johnsbury, Essex and BFA-St. Albans are all 3-2. Each has shown flashes of dominance, but at other times has faltered.
You also can’t count out a 2-3 Burr and Burton team that could just as easily be 3-2 if it weren’t for one kick in Week 4 against Essex. BBA, the 2019 D-I champion, has experience playing big games and won’t be taken lightly even if it ends up with a lower seed in the Division I tournament.
More than most years, this year truly feels like a season where any team could win on any given Friday or Saturday. The talent and depth in Division I makes it so you can’t take anyone lightly and it makes for a fun homestretch of the regular season.
This week will help us make even more sense of the playoff picture with Rutland at BFA-St. Albans, Middlebury at CVU and Essex at Hartford.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings with many of those elite D-I clubs making the cut. Previous week rankings are in parentheses.
1. Rutland 5-0 (1). The Ravens remain on top with an impressive win over Middlebury. Rutland faced more adversity than its has all season in that game, but it came through when it had to. That’s the sign of an elite club.
2. Bellows Falls 5-0 (2). Another week, another dominant performance. Is there anything that will keep the Terriers away from winning the Division II title? Everything I’ve seen and heard makes me think it’s theirs for the taking. Spaulding is next up to take its best shot at them.
3. Hartford 4-1 (4). We’d been waiting to see the high-powered offense to show up again for the Hurricanes after their opener and it came out in a big way in Week 5 against Brattleboro, scoring 48 points. Essex provides a tough Week 6 challenge.
4. CVU 4-1 (6). The Redhawks keep winning and their most recent effort was the most impressive of the season, scoring 35 points against BFA-St. Albans, a team known for elite defense. Middlebury-CVU on Saturday will be loads of fun.
5. Middlebury 3-2 (3). I can’t drop the Tigers too far, given that if a few breaks went their way, they could have knocked off Rutland last Friday. Their only losses have come to the Ravens and BFA-St. Albans, two very strong clubs.
6. St. Johnsbury 3-2 (UR). The Hilltoppers jump back into the top 10 with a win against Essex in Week 5. Their lone losses are to Rutland and Hartford and they handed CVU its lone loss earlier in the season. St. Johnsbury has a bye this weekend.
7. Windsor 5-0 (9). In a battle of undefeated teams, the Yellow Jackets were the superior club on Saturday at Otter Valley, winning 49-8. Windsor has to be heavy favorites this week against a young Poultney club, but have tests with Fairfax and Woodstock looming to end the regular season.
8. Essex 3-2 (6). The Hornets drop two spots, but they looked solid in Week 5, only losing by a touchdown to St. Johnsbury. If they truly want to make a statement, their road matchup at Hartford would be a perfect opportunity.
9. BFA-St. Albans 3-2 (7). Last week’s loss to CVU wasn’t incredibly surprising, given that it was a game most thought could go either way, but the fact that the Bobwhites were blown out caught my attention. It’s just not something we’ve come to expect from BFA’s defense this year. It won’t get any easier with Rutland coming to town on Friday.
10. Mount Anthony 3-2 (UR). You want to take about statement wins, look no further than what happened in Bennington on Friday when MAU blasted previously-undefeated U-32, 41-0. The Patriots have my attention after that game and I’m sure have caught the attention of the whole state. Can they keep it going with rival Burr and Burton on Saturday? I’m intrigued to find out.
On the bubble: U-32, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, Fair Haven
Our top fives:
Division I: 1. Rutland; 2. Hartford; 3. CVU; 4. Middlebury; 5. St. Johnsbury.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. Mount Anthony; 3. U-32; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Spaulding.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Fairfax/Lamoille; 3. Woodstock; 4. Otter Valley; 5. Springfield.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.