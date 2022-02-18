WEST RUTLAND — Bellows Falls' Hilton Holland Gym has a reputation of being tough shooting court because of the depth perception caused by the the distance between the wall and the basket. All that freshman Peyton Guay did in that gym recently was to pile up a West Rutland girls basketball program record with 38 points.
She connected on six 3-point field goals in that game and Friday night back home in Hinchey Gym, she was at it again. This time she nailed five 3-pointers on her way to 26 points in a 61-20 victory over Leland & Gray.
Guay's 38 points broke the school record of 34 by Katie Lincoln in 2008.
"I don't know her but I know of her. I know she's a great role model," Guay said of Lincoln, a nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
"They are both basketball smart, both have a no-lose attitude and they are hard workers," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said of Guay and Lincoln.
The Golden Horde led Leland & Gray 21-8 at the half but did not look like a 17-2 team.
That all changed when the Golden Horde came back onto the floor for the second half. Westside outscored the Rebels 30-5 during the third quarter to make a shambles of the game.
When Guay connected on a 3 to push the score to 35-13, the West Rutland student section began the chant: "She's a freshman. She's a freshman."
"We struggled in the first half. We didn't have any energy," Guay admitted.
Guay led the third-quarter uprising, tallying 19 of her team's 30 points in the stanza.
Serrani let his team know that he wasn't happy with those 16 minutes and the players responded.
West Rutland shut down for a snow day and Serrani has been around long enough to know that when the players' routine is disrupted by something like that, it influences the way they play.
The Golden Horde is the tallest team in Division IV and their height dictated the way the Rebels played. Leland & Gray was discouraged early from taking the ball to the rim. Westside's Mallory Hogan and Arianna Coombs sent the message by blocking shots on consecutive possessions in the first quarter.
Arianna Coombs had 11 points and Isabella Coombs another seven to follow Guay in scoring for the Horde.
Raena Sanderson led the 8-9 Rebels with five points.
NOTES: Lincoln is second all-time for career points at Westside with 1,454, trailing Brooke Raiche's 1,477. ... This will be Serrani's 17th winning season. ... Steve Lanpher coached the West Rutland girls basketball team a couple of seasons in the early 1990s. Now, he has his Randolph College (Lynchburg, Virginia) women's basketball team n the throes of a successful season with a 16-5 record.
