Sometimes, no matter how many birthdays you tack on as you go along, there seems to be one that stands out. The 18th birthday will always be memorable for Alexis Patterson, who reaps the Rutland Herald girls hockey player of the year accolade.
She celebrated it this season by scoring the insurance goal for Rutland in a 2-0 victory over Burr and Burton Academy at Spartan Arena.
It’s not only about scoring goals for the senior. She is a complete player.
“Alexis has been one of the best two-way players I have seen in the last three years,” Rutland co-coach Katherine Pate said. “On the power play, offense or defense, she is a leader. She is a leader on and off the ice.”
The Ravens were in need of senior leadership this season on a team comprised of talented freshmen. Patterson provided that while on a line with two of those extremely talented ninth graders, Elizabeth Cooley and Addison Hubert.
“That line scored so many of our goals. Alexis had some actionable contribution on almost all of those goals even when she did not get the assist,” Pate said.
Patterson finished the abbreviated eight-game season with five goals and six assists.
“She is a great player, student and person. We are going to miss her next year,” Pate said.
On a team loaded with underclassmen, no matter how talented they happened to be, it is important to have a stabilizing influence to keep the attitude in a good place.
Patterson was that stabilizer.
“It didn’t matter if it was a Monday or a Friday. If she was one the ice, she was happy as a clam,” Pate said. “I have never heard her being negative once in the three years I have been here.”
Patterson amassed 99 career points and would have easily eclipsed the 100-milestone if the Ravens had the normal number of games.
Patterson’s father Dale Patterson played on the 1996 University of Vermont men’s hockey team that made it to the Final Four in Cincinnati.
Melissa, now Alexis’ mother, drove out to Cincinnati with a car load of fans.
Those were heady times, UVM losing 4-3 in the semifinals to Colorado College on a controversial goal.
That was one of the great moments in Vermont sports history.
But when it is your kid carving out accomplishments on the ice — or in Alexis’ case the ice and the field hockey field — the moments can mean even more.
Dale and Melissa will never forget their daughter’s “18th birthday party” at Spartan Arena.
And you can be certain that Melissa provided a flourish on her commentary while filming the game. That was a moment.
