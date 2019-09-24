POULTNEY — The visiting Black River girls soccer team was locked in a scoreless halftime with Poultney on Tuesday, but then Riley Paul took matters into her own hands. Paul scored four goals, with assists from Chloe Ayer on two of them, and the Presidents defeated Poultney 4-0 in Southern Vermont League soccer.
Hailey Pierce had the shutout in net.
Black River is 3-3.
Proctor 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — The Proctor girls remained unbeaten at 9-0 with a 2-0 victory over Sharon and it might have been a much greater margin.
"It was just one of those games," said coach Chris Hughes. "We had 26 shots. Their goalie was tremendous and we hit the crossbar three times."
But Maddie Flanders didn't, on two chances that staked the Phantoms to a 2-0 halftime lead.
She scored first on a long run after getting a pass from Hope Kelly. Kelly found Flanders with a transition pass and Flanders took it 30 or so yards before getting the ball past Rory Livingston, who had 14 saves.
"She had three saves that were easily goals," said Hughes.
Flanders scored again just before the intermission. Maggie McKearin started the play with a pass from the end line to Sydney Wood, who touched the ball to Flanders for the shot.
Sharon fell to 2-5.
Proctor keeper Rachel Stuhlmueller had one save.
Proctor is off until the Phantoms face Mount St. Joseph at the Mounties' homecoming game Oct. 5.
Fair Haven 4, Otter Valley 2
FAIR HAVEN — Brittany Love gathered an Emma Briggs throw-in and popped in the goal that finally settled a hard-fought 4-2 win over Otter Valley in SVL play.
Olivia White had rallied the Otters to within 3-2 with 15 minutes to play with her second marker of the evening, a hard-working goal that saw her withstand defensive pressure to score on an 18-yard shot.
Fair Haven's Megan Ezzo scored twice in the first half with White drawing the Otters to within 2-1 at the break. Love assisted one of the Slater goals.
Then, Ashley Carvey notched her first varsity goal with a booming 30-yard shot past Sophia Walker (10 saves) for the eventual game-winner.
Emma Ezzo had four saves for the Slaters.
Fair Haven is 4-5 and the Otters 1-6.
The Slaters visit Springfield on Saturday in a rematch of a 2-0 Slaters win two weeks ago. Fair Haven also put that one away with a late goal.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 3, Fair Haven 2
CHESTER — James Anderson had two goals and Jack Boyle the other to lead the Green Mountain boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Fair Haven.
Nick Caravino and Michael Thayer scored for the Slaters.
Green Mountain takes a 6-1 record to Brattleboro on Saturday.
Arlington 8, Springfield 1
ARLINGTON — Matt Ritchie had a hat trick in Arlington's 8-1 victory over Springfield in SVL soccer Tuesday. Alberto Lopez had a goal and an assist.
The Eagles led 6-0 at the intermission and improved to 6-1, dropping the Cosmos to 2-4.
Jared Pugh scored for the Cosmos to break up the shutout.
BBA 4, Rutland 1
MANCHESTER — The Bulldogs got goals from four different players with Will Fox, Niall Monahan, Nacho Matas and Walker Brown doing the honors in Burr and Burton's 4-1 victory over Rutland in boys soccer action Tuesday.
It was Fox's sixth goal of the season and the fifth for Monahan.
Ezra Robichaud scored for the 2-6 Raiders.
BBA moves to 5-3 and hosts St. Johnsbury on Friday at Taylor Field.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 6, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — It was a moral victory for Fair Haven as the Slaters put in their first goal in a thus-far 0-8 season in a 6-1 loss to Woodstock on Tuesday.
It happened after the Wasps opened the scoring in the Southern Vermont League game. The Slaters answered as Madison Belden scored with an assist from Margaret Carboy.
"I'm just happy for them," said coach Jen Clement.
Lili McCullough led the 2-4-1 Wasps with a pair of goals and Maggie Parker had two saves in net.
Slaters goalie Jordyn Howard stopped 25 shots in a very active day.
The Slaters will visit Brattleboro on Saturday.
POSTPONEMENTS
Tuesday's Bellows Falls-Rutland field hockey game was postponed because of wet grounds. No makeup date was immediately available.
The MSJ girls soccer game at the John Werner Tournament in Arlington was moved back to Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valerio notches shutout
NEWPORT, R.I — Proctor graduate Isabel Valerio earned a shutout in her first collegiate start in goal for Salve Regina University. Valerio stopped all seven UMass-Dartmouth shots in the Seahawks' 3-0 victory on Tuesday.
