Mike Pawlusiak, a 1991 West Rutland High School graduate, was in the fast lane, an athletic trainer in the world of NCAA Division I athletics at places like Miami, Florida International and Rutgers.
Now, he is enjoying the pace at a school that bears more resemblance to the Castleton campus that he knew as a student.
St. Elizabeth University in New Jersey fits into his life now, giving him more time for family and following the athletic exploits of his 13-year-old son T.J.
“I enjoy it. It allows more family time,” Pawlusiak said. “There are not the demands that you have at the Division I level.”
Pawlusiak played soccer, basketball and baseball at West Rutland.
“My favorite was really basketball,” he said.
He played for Tom Johnson on a team that had a legitimate shot at going to Barre Auditorium before it was picked off in a tough-luck game at Enosburg against Richford.
The Golden Horde’s talented post player Justin Wener was saddled with early foul trouble and spent much of the game on the bench.
Wener was West Rutland’s all-time leading scorer until Greg Hughes surpassed him.
Pawlusiak believes it was a mental blow to the Horde to not have him on the floor.
“I think if we knew before the game that we wouldn’t have him that we would have beaten them,” he said.
Pawlusiak didn’t like soccer nearly as much but earned the distinction of being a four-year starter and two-time All-State player as a striker. He played that sport under coach Matt Dempsey and then Bobby Kennedy.
“It wasn’t a sport I loved but I played it to have fun,” Pawlusiak said.
St. Elizabeth was an all-women’s school until four years ago. When they began admitting men and adding sports, they brought Pawlusiak aboard as the head athletic trainer.
Making the short trip from Rutgers over to St. Elizabeth meant Pawlusiak could keep his home in Piscataway.
Winter sports were canceled at the school but Pawlusiak is hopeful spring sports will be played.
“It definitely has got the feel of Castleton,” he said.
Early trainers in the Rutland area who influenced Pawlusiak in his early development as an athletic trainer were people like Mike Dorion and Castleton instructors John Feenick and Lindsey Hartshorn.
Pawlusiak’s son T.J. had his middle school and CYO basketball seasons canceled by COVID but he is getting to play plenty as a member of an AAU team that plays about six games in a weekend.
“He also shoots 200 to 300 shots a day at the YMCA,” Pawlusiak said. “He’s better than I was.”
Pawlusiak’s former teammate Wener has a 6-foot-2 daughter Gabrielle who is a freshman on the Division I Monmouth University basketball team.
Monmouth is in West Long Branch, New Jersey, just about a 40-minute drive for Pawlusiak.
He intends to take a ride over to watch her and possibly meet up with his old teammate next year when fans are allowed back at games.
They will undoubtedly talk about that day long ago in Franklin County when Justin Wener was tagged with a bunch of quick, controversial calls and the long bus ride home.
But there are plenty of good Westside memories, too, and that should make for a pretty good day in West Long Branch.
