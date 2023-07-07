Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.