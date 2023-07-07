CASTLETON — Kathleen Payne has been named the head coach of the Vermont State University-Castleton women’s basketball program, as announced by Castleton Director of Athletics Tim Barrett on Friday.
“We’re thrilled to have Kathleen join our staff as the head women’s basketball coach,” said Barrett, in an athletics press release. “Her resume stood out immediately and our hiring committee feels that she is a perfect fit for our student-athletes. Her dedication to the all-around student-athlete experience shines through and I’m excited for her to get to work.”
“I want to give a special thanks to Tim Barrett for providing this special opportunity to take over a program he has cared for and nurtured for years,” Payne said. “I am so appreciative he has the trust and confidence in me to continue the history of success. I also want to thank the entire hiring committee for this opportunity. I look forward to working alongside them and the entire athletics staff at Castleton.”
Payne boasts an impressive background as both a coach and a player, having spent five seasons as a collegiate assistant coach following an All-American playing career at Plattsburgh State. She graduated as the Cardinals’ all-time leading scorer with 1,722 points and all-time leading rebounder with 759 boards.
Following graduation, Payne spent one season as an assistant coach at Clarkson, helping guide the Golden Knights to an 18-8 record. She then joined the United States Air Force where she served on active duty for nearly four years as a Munitions Controller in Tucson, Arizona. During her time in the Air Force, she continued playing basketball and was a member of the All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team.
After her enlistment, Payne returned to the sideline as an assistant coach at Russell Sage College. She helped the Gators to a 15-12 record and a berth in the Empire 8 Championship game in 2019-20 before becoming the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the College of St. Rose.
Under her guidance at St. Rose, the team increased its win total in each of the last two years while earning Northeast-10 Conference playoff spots. Payne oversaw all facets of recruiting and oversaw other areas of the program including practice planning, film scouting and team-building activities.
“I believe the Castleton women’s basketball program is in a terrific place and I am excited to get to work with the players,” Payne said.
“The Little East is a tough conference that I think we can continue to compete in at a high level. We have some very experienced and accomplished upperclassmen and a solid young core. This combination of experience can set us up for success in the years to come.”
Payne will officially assume the role on Monday.