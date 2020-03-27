Paytton Hobbs has traded the Black Hills for a new address that puts him much closer to the Green Mountains he grew up around.
Hobbs spent most of the time since his graduation from Castleton University in 2014 far from Vermont. He has been on the football staffs of Ottawa University in Kansas and Presentation University and Dakota State, both in South Dakota.
It was in January he spotted a posting for the defensive coordinator position for Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
He didn’t have to do a lot of research on Husson. He had played enough games against the Eagles and had tremendous respect for the program. While Hobbs was playing linebacker for the Spartans, Husson was the Cadillac in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s garage.
He knew Husson’s facilities were top drawer for the Division III level.
If he had reason to be attracted to Husson, the Bangor school had reason to be attracted to him. Hobbs coached on the defensive side of the ball at Ottawa, Presentation and Dakota State. He had an impact at each stop, the defenses being highly ranked nationally.
This week Husson made the announcement that Hobbs would be the defensive coordinator.
The corona virus that is changing our lives throughout the country had nothing to do with the move since that decision was made before we even began hearing about the virus.
But the uncertainty of these times now make it even more important for Hobbs, his wife Brittny and 6-month-old son Oakly to be back in New England and closer to their families which still live in Middlebury.
“It’s very important be closer to home now. There is a very good level of comfort now about being close to home,” Hobbs said.
“As to the football piece, there is nothing like having your family on the sidelines at games.”
The Husson players are away from campus the way they are at many colleges across the country.
“We are focusing on being in contact with them,” Hobbs said. “Communication is very important.”
He feels he has great familiarity with Husson just as he does with Castleton, although the Eagles and Spartans no longer play one another since Husson left the ECFC for the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
“Gabby Price is great guy and a legend here,” Hobbs said of the Husson coach who was there when he played.
“And Nat Clark (the present coach) is first class.”
Not that it was easy leaving South Dakota.
“My wife and a I made a lot of friendships for a lifetime there,” he said. “It was hard.”
But cue up Roger Miller’s lyrics, “Destination, Bangor, Maine.”
Hobbs is thrilled to be there and he and Brittny are looking for a house in the Bangor, Maine area.
“It was always the goal to come back,” he said.
