If Amanda Pelkey wasn’t already a household name four years ago, a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics made her hands-down one of Vermont’s most recognizable athletes.
The Montpelier ice hockey star has been setting records and winning titles for most of her life, beginning with her youth career for the Barre Youth Sports Association. She helped Montpelier girls soccer capture the 2007 Division II crown and rewrote the record books at the University of Vermont. She fueled the Boston Pride’s title campaign during the inaugural NWHL season in 2015-16 before helping Team USA prevail at the 2016 and 2017 IHF world championships.
All of that led up to Pelkey’s dream-come-true moment at the PyeongChang Winter Games, where her squad snapped a 20-year title drought with a 3-2 overtime victory over four-time defending champ Canada.
While her playing career is far from over, the 28-year-old is getting a jump start on a potential new career as director of the Amanda Pelkey Hockey Camps.
She wrapped up her second session of the year last week and will begin Session III from July 5-9 at the Stowe Ice Arena. Enrollment is still open for girls ages 9-13 next week, and spots are also available for a co-ed camp July 9-11 for skaters ages 5-9.
The third year of the AMP Camps features additional visits to Indian Trail, N.C., and Austin, Texas. The daily schedule includes a pair of on-ice workouts combined with off-ice drills and exercises to improve hand-eye coordination, speed, strength, power and agility.
Campers will have a chance to check out Pelkey’s Olympic medal and championship rings before the star heads to Finland later this summer to help run another camp. She’ll return to British Columbia after the busy stretch and could suit up again for Calgary in the PWHPA.
Pelkey recorded two assists and played in all five games during the 2018 Olympics. Team USA placed second in the group stage following a 3-1 victory over Finland, a 5-0 victory over Russia and 2-1 loss to Canada. The U.S. skaters coasted to a 5-0 semifinal victory over Finland before winning an All-North American final in dramatic fashion.
Here are a variety of questions for Pelkey about camp life and returning to Vermont for the summer after dealing with lingering travel restrictions due to the pandemic:
TA: This is your third your running the camp in Stowe. What’s the schedule look like?
Pelkey: “It’s 9-3 daily and it’s a week-long camp. There’s two on-ice sessions per day. I try to come up with a skill theme every day, so the morning session consists of one specific theme throughout the day. We work on it in the morning, and then we break into stations for girls to apply the skill that I just taught them.
“The second session is more a competitive, mini game-type of fun environment for them to compete. And it’s a fun week in the sense that I have the girls broken down into two teams and they’re competing against each other throughout the week.
“Off-ice activities, they’re competing against each other. So between the two on-ice sessions, I do a variety of off-ice activities. I run them through some strength and Plyometric stuff that I teach them myself, off-ice training, off-ice shooting, puck control, team building, team challenges, yoga.
“And we actually added another type of workshop that’s self-care, for the girls to talk to the lady that comes in and works with them. She did a great job with them last week and the girls seemed to really like it. And nutrition. They’re getting a lot of thrown at them with a lot of health and wellness.
“You name it, we try to cover it throughout the week. It’s a pretty packed week for the girls. But come Friday, they’ve been given a lot of information. So Friday is a chill type of day, and then they get to play a game against each other in the second session.”
TA: Is it difficult wearing some different hats and having to come up with themes and all these activities yourself?
Pelkey: “A lot of people in my camp know that obviously my passion is hockey. So carrying that passion into sort of a business, I’ve always had the vision to do so. But the time was limited when I was training for the Olympics. And before the Olympics, I was even thinking, ‘I’ve coached and worked with both boys and girls for a really long time. But how can I (utilize) everything I learned through my national team career?’ Because we did a lot of training off-ice, and not just physically.
“Before the Olympics, most of the training that we did was mental training. So I have a notebook full of stuff that I envisioned for the first year of my camp. I was like, ‘I’m going to go through that notebook and highlight what I really think the girls can benefit from.’ You shouldn’t have to be an Olympian to know those tools. And that was my vision to come up with a week-long camp to give these girls this material.”
TA: Do some of the girls come in groups and already know each other, and then are some girls coming from out of state or here for vacation?
Pelkey: “We get a little bit of both. We have girls come to check in in groups of five. And then we have girls come and check in that want to come and get to know new people. I would say that it stays within New England, because I have other camp locations elsewhere throughout the states.
“But we’ve had a handful girls travel to come to Stowe and their parents come and they make it a fun vacation for a week for them. That was also my vision: It’s 9-3, so parents are still pretty much working during that day. And if they want to make it a vacation, I think Stowe is obviously one of the great destination spots in Vermont.”
TA: Does it seem like some of the campers are in awe of you because of the gold medal and everything? Does it take a day or two before you’re just like a normal camp director?
Pelkey: “With Year 1, it was coming right off of the Olympics. So most of these girls have grown up meeting me at some capacity. But I actually did have a girl ask me personally if Amanda was going to be showing up during the week. So that was a fun question.
“It was one of the younger girls, so it was pretty cute. There are many camps over time where the person who runs the camp sometimes doesn’t show up, or maybe only comes for a day or two. And I plan to never be that type of person. I want to be there interacting with the girls every single minute of the day.
“I run most of the off-ice stuff, so it really gives me a chance to interact with them. And by the end of the week, we create a coach-and-player relationship. They trust me and they trust my other staff members. My passion to help these girls is to actually create a relationship with them — and not just have them show up and go through the motions through the week, get to see my gold medal and then go home. I really want them to feel that the week made a difference in some degree for them as a player and as a young female.”
TA: People always talk about the Amanda Pelkey drive or the hustle. So are there ever some campers who remind you a little bit of yourself?
Pelkey: “Really in any sport, it’s like when you see this young athlete that you just know that person has it. They have a gift of skill, they have a gift of work ability. And they just simply love, love, love the game. I’ve probably seen a couple girls at each camp where I see that drive. All the campers that come to my camp have that drive and the love for the game — which is why they’re there. But just like anywhere, there’s a couple girls and you’re like, ‘Oh, that girl’s really got it.’”
TA: What would you say about the female hockey talent coming out of Central Vermont with Bella Parento, the LaGue sisters, Georgia Schiff? And even players closer to you like Sophie Leclerc?
Pelkey: “The list is really long. And one of my true ambitions, especially for this state, is I would love to see those girls get more recognition for Vermont. There are some of those girls that are kind of hidden. And I want to bring them up to be seen and I would love to work with them. Even when I was younger, the amount of skilled players in my era was crazy. All the Vermont players coming out of this area for girls was amazing.”
