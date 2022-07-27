BRANDON — Rutland High's Sebastian Pell and Otter Valley's Lucas Politano are a lot alike.
They are the same age. They both go to school in Rutland County. And they both love the game of golf. They're pretty darn good at it, too.
Pell, of Rutland Country Club, and Politano, of Ralph Myhre Golf Course, tied for the top spot in Wednesday's Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour event at Neshobe Golf Club.
Both rising sophomore golfers shot 1-over 73 on Wednesday in the boys 15-18 division. Pell and Politano both sank three birdies.
Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis finished a stroke back at 2-over 74. Davis had an up-and-down round. He sank four birdies, but also four bogeys and a double bogey.
Kwiniaska Golf Club's Kosi Thurber was fourth at 3-over and there was a tie between Country Club of Barre's William Eaton and The Quechee Club's Liam Carlin in fifth place at 4-over.
The Quechee Club's Amy Lyon earned a win in the girls 15-18 division, shooting 6-over 79. Lyon birdied the seventh hole and made 11 pars to secure the win.
Kaylie Porter, of 802 Golf Academy, was second at 7-over 80. She birdied the 10th hole to open the back nine. Fellow Northshire golfer Alyssa Gallo, of Manchester Country Club, was third at 9-over.
Burlington Country Club's Taylor Moulton finished in fourth at 10-over and Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy rounded out the top-five at 12-over.
The best round of the day came in the boys 10-14 division, where Kwiniaska's Cooper Guerriere shot an even-par 72 to win.
He had three birdies and 12 pars to cruise to a four-stroke win over clubmate Patrick Jack Bryan at 4-over.
A 5-over 77 earned Lakeside Golf Club's Brady Fallon a third-place finish, a stroke ahead of Rutland Country Club's Kyle Blanchard and two ahead of Cedar Knoll Country Club's Camden Ayer.
A pair of RCC golfers, Mattie Serafin and Ronan Duffy, just missed out on the top five at 8-over.
The final Junior Tour event of the summer is the Stroke Play Championship set for Aug. 4 and 5 at Ralph Myhre in Middlebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.