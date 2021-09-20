Sometimes, consistency will get the job done. It did just that for Rutland High golfer Sebastian Pell during Monday’s Rutland Invitational at Rutland Country Club.
Pell shot an 80 on the par-70 course, earning boys medalist honors for his effort.
“The course was really tough,” Pell said. “I got unlucky on some putts, hit them too hard and misread them, but that happens.”
Pell went out in the first group with Hartford’s Joseph Barwood and Burr and Burton’s Caeden Herrington.
The trio were tight on the leaderboard throughout the front nine and ended up making the turn with just one stroke separating them. Heading into the back nine, Barwood had shot a 39, while Pell and Herrington were at 40.
Pell nabbed a par on the 10th and 11th holes to get the back nine going strong and then took the lead on 12 with a bogey.
Down the stretch, Pell opened up more of a lead on the others to secure the medalist position.
Pell wanted to putt better than he did. There were several greens where he three-putted and a few holes where his putts just lipped out.
Nevertheless, he had enough to hold on for the win.
Barwood finished at 83, shooting a 43 on the back nine. Herrington shot an 85, shooting 46 on the back nine.
Pell thought playing with Barwood and Herrington pushed him down the stretch.
“Their great players and really nice kids,” Pell said. “We were really close coming off the front nine, so it was fun competition on the back.”
Pell’s teammate Jason Ryan, who went out in the second group, gave the freshman a run for his money, shooting an 82. Like Pell, Ryan shot the same on both the front and back nines, at 41 each time.
Ryan tied for the second spot on the boys side with BBA’s Nick O’Donnell. O’Donnell matched his teammate Herrington with a 39 on the front nine and then posted a 43 on the back.
Other boys scores included: Dillon Callen, 88, BBA; Jaden Poirier, 89, Hartford; Noah Rourke, 89, BBA; Dylan Poddick, 91, BBA; Hudson Branchaud, 98, Rutland; Jacobb Downsm 104, Rutland; Matt Magro, 112, Rutland.
The Bulldogs took home the team win on the boys side with 344, beating Rutland by 20 strokes.
Five girls golfers competed on Monday and none shined brighter than BBA’s Kaylie Porter.
Porter is coming off a season where she won Division I medalist honors at the state championship tournament in 2020. On that day at Champlain Country Club, she shot an 83. The Bulldogs won the team title as well.
Porter had the best round of anyone on Monday, shooting a 77. She shot a 39 on the front nine and a 38 on the back to run away with girls medalist honors.
Teammate Grace McDonald shot an 88. Nora O’Donnell shot 112 and Orlaith Cree shot 114.
Rutland’s lone girls golfer on Monday, Abagail Hill shot a 143.
