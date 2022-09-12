Sebastian Pell and Mattie Serafin know Rutland Country Club like the back of their hand. The two have honed their golf game on the venerable course and built a resume that is incredibly impressive for their age.
It was fitting that Rutland High School's Pell and Mill River Union High School's Serafin were battling it out for the win in the Rutland Invitational held on Monday at RCC.
The two were tied after 18 holes, shooting a 75, so a handful of playoff holes were in order. Those four holes couldn't break the tie, so the two shared medalist honors and the club that went with it.
Pell, a sophomore, and Serafin, a freshman, were happy to be at home for the first time this fall.
"It was really awesome. I was feeling confident going into it, knowing the course and knowing that everyone else doesn't have the experience that we do," Serafin said.
"It's always fun coming home. It's a big advantage," Pell said.
The playoff saw Pell and Serafin play the par-3 third hole twice, before moving to the par-4 fourth hole and then back to the third hole.
In the first playoff, Pell's drive left him on the left fringe, but he was able to putt onto the green and then sink a par. Serafin was on the green on his drive, but missed the birdie putt, having to settle for par.
It was a similar story on the second playoff hole. Both golfers stuck their drives on the green, but missed their birdie putts.
Pell had a golden opportunity to win the tournament on the third hole of the playoff. His approach shot left him on the green, while Serafin's approach had him in the rough.
Pell couldn't sink the birdie putt and had to settle for a par. Serafin had a nice chip to get onto the green and drained his par putt to stay alive.
Serafin looked like he might win the playoff on the final playoff hole. His drive was on the green a bit short of the hole, while Pell's was in the light rough to the left of the hole.
Pell had a great chip to get close to the pin and tap in for par, while Serafin missed to the right on his birdie putt and had to settle for a par that saw the playoff end in a draw.
Serafin was strong on the front nine, shooting a 34, leaving him 1-under par.
"I putted really solid. I made a lot of putts," Serafin said.
Serafin had a birdie on the second and fourth holes on the front nine. The freshman was a little more shaky on the back, shooting 41, but still had enough to tie Pell.
Pell was two strokes back of Serafin on the front nine, shooting 36, before shooting 39 on the back.
"I made some pretty clutch putts, especially on five I made a good one," Serafin said. "I didn't put anything close to give myself a good shot at birdie, but I scrambled. I made some putts in the middle of the back nine."
Burr and Burton Academy's Nick O'Donnell was in the first group off the tee with Pell and Serafin, along with Hartford's Joseph Barwood.
O'Donnell finished third at 78 and was sticking within a stroke or two of the leaders for the majority of the tournament.
O'Donnell was great on chip shots all day long, so even if he was in a tough spot, he could set himself up nicely on the green.
The top-five individuals were rounded by BBA's Noah Rourke and Hartford's Jaden Poirier at 81.
Rutland's Aidan Farrell and the Bulldogs' Benjamin Ario just missed out on the top five at 82.
BBA won the team title shooting 325 with the foursome of O'Donnell, Rourke, Ario and Adam Murnaghan.
The Hurricanes were second at 338 with the top-four scorers of Poirier, Barwood, Thomas Thorburn and Mathew Tsouknakis.
Rutland was third 352 with the top-four scorers of Pell, Farrell, Hudson Branchaud and Sam Arnold.
Serafin was the lone Minutemen golfer competing.
