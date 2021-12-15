There’s something to be made of a winning culture.
One generation of players builds a legacy and the next group comes in looking to maintain the standard.
There are many Vermont high school boys basketball contenders that have built that kind of culture in their own gyms and many have had success in the opening days of the season.
Rice is the two-time defending Division I champion and has been to the top of the mountain 17 times.
The early signs seem to point to the Green Knights being right back in the thick of things again this winter with wins over South Burlington and Rutland so far. The Wolves and Ravens were state finalists and semifinalists respectively, so those are big wins.
Sharif Sharif looks to be the one to carry on the torch that Michel Ndayishimiye has had in recent years as he’s been the offensive leader through two games.
Montpelier looks to be as loaded as they come across the state. Even losing a player like Leo Riby-Williams to graduation, the Solons were clearly the preseason favorites to repeat in Division II and to make a third straight state championship game.
Rashid Nikiema poured in 24 points in a one-point win over a strong Division I Essex club on Tuesday and Jonah Cattaneo, who returned to the team after a year with South Burlington, had 17 points. They are just two difference-makers on a team filled with them.
If Montpelier really wants to make a statement, Rice lingers on the Solons’ schedule on Friday. Games don’t get much more marquee than that.
Proctor has been atop the Division IV mountain for the last two years and despite crucial graduation losses, the Phantoms look to be a contender once again.
A big difference in the opening games has been the improvement of Bryson Bourn, who scored 30 points in their opener. The addition of Levi Petit from West Rutland and intriguing cast of characters around them makes Proctor a tough team to beat on any given night.
Let’s jump into the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. Records and analysis are through Tuesday’s games. More weight may be given to teams that had played a game through Tuesday.
1. Rice 2-0. The Green Knights have consistently been the top team in the state’s highest division the past two years. That looks to be the case again. Their matchup with Montpelier on Friday should be loads of fun.
2. CVU 1-0. The Redhawks were dominant against a Mount Anthony team that is young, but is by no means devoid of talent. Their second North-South Classic game against Rutland will be a tough challenge.
3. Montpelier 1-0. The Solons wasted no time making a massive statement knocking off a Division I opponent in Essex on Tuesday. They’d make the biggest statement of them all if they do the same to Rice on Friday.
4. Colchester 2-0. The Lakers have a pair of comfortable wins over teams in lower divisions. We’ll know more about this team when they get into their Metro division slate near the turn of the calendar.
5. Rutland 1-1. The Ravens hung with powerhouse Rice for a stretch on Tuesday, before the Green Knights pulled away. Rutland has plenty of experience so even if they hit some speed bumps early they should be a contender in D-I.
6. Hartford 2-0. The Hurricanes could be a team that makes the jump from fringe D-II contender to a bona fide contender. Hartford had a pair of tough matchups in the inaugural Stretch Gillam Tournament and were victorious in both.
7. North Country 2-0. The Falcons were the runner-up in D-II last winter and are squarely in the conversation to get back to Barre Auditorium again. They’re off to a good start with wins against Lake Region and Lyndon.
8. MSJ 1-0. The Mounties couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, blasting Twin Valley 66-11 on Tuesday. The schedule will ramp up a notch moving forward, but the veteran MSJ club has all the tools to handle it.
9. Spaulding 1-0. The Crimson Tide didn’t something they haven’t done in a long time on Tuesday, knocking off Division I Burlington. The scoring was well-balanced and Spaulding’s Riley Severy was a menace in the paint with five blocked shots. That was the Tide’s lone game against a D-I opponent.
10. South Burlington 0-1. The Wolves were impressive hanging with Rice in a D-I title game rematch over the weekend. It took a really strong fourth quarter from the Green Knights to pull away. South Burlington may not have won that game, but the Wolves should have plenty of ticks in the win column this year.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, Mount Abraham, St. Johnsbury, Williamstown
Our top fives:
Division I: 1. Rice; 2. CVU; 3. Colchester; 4. Rutland; 5. South Burlington.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. Hartford; 3. North Country; 4. MSJ; 5. Spaulding.
Division III: 1. Willliamstown; 2. Enosburg; 3. Bellows Falls; 3. Peoples; 4. Green Mountain; 5. Northfield.
Division IV: 1. Proctor; 2. Richford; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Long Trail; 5. Twinfield.
