It is a debate that has been around since playoffs began: Is it better to have the bye and automatically advance or is it better to play the first-round game and stay sharp?
The Bellows Falls field hockey team did all you can do. The Terriers won every game, finishing 14-0.
Still, they were not the team that got the bye. That distinction went to South Burlington with its 13-0-1 record.
The Wolves got the top seed and the bye that goes with it while the Terriers are the No. 2 seed and must meet No. 7 Colchester.
A battle between the Wolves and Terriers on Nov. 6 would be a dream Division I state championship game.
Here’s a closer look at Division I:
The favorite: Pick one. It’s Bellows Falls or South Burlington. They are clearly above the rest of the crowd.
Dark horse: No. 4 Essex. The Hornets have a defense that can keep them in games against anyone.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 Rice and No. 4 CVU. A No. 4 vs. No. 5 game is frequently a good one and this one figures to be very good. They met twice during the regular season. CVU won the first meeting 2-0 but Rice came closer, dropping the rematch 2-1. Maybe the Green Knights have improved enough to spring the upset.
Longest trip: Colchester will be covering about 105 miles to get to Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster. Awaiting them will be a Terrier team that is trying to win its sixth state crown in seven years. Not much chance for the Lakers to pull off an upset but if half the fun is getting there, the Lakers should have a lot of fun.
Fun fact: There is only one-first round game in Division I with everyone else beginning their quest for a title in the quarterfinals. The first-round contest has Rutland and Mount Mansfield meeting in Jericho. Both teams have 2-11-1 records but Rutland’s mark includes a two-game winning streak in which they knocked off Springfield and Fair Haven.
No game is inconsequential. There is an opportunity here for the Ravens and MMU players to win a playoff game and make a memory for a lifetime.
DIVISION IIThere are some teams with very good records in this division when you figure that Otter Valley and Spaulding are the No. 4 and No. 5 seed, respectively, and both have 11-2-1 records.
Mary Stetson is at the helm of a perennial power at Mount Abraham and Heather Scudder guides an equally successful program at Hartford. It no surprise that the Eagles and Hurricanes are seeded No. 1 and No. 2.
There is also a lot of sizzle to this division in the Barre-Montpelier area where No. 3 U-32 and Spaulding have fashioned memorable seasons.
U-32 has a standout goalie in Kiki Hayward and also boasts some dangerous scorers with Morgan Ribolini, Caitlyn Fielder and sisters Alaina and Natalie Beauregard.
Spaulding counters with its own talented netminder Abilgail Geno.
Bella Bevins leads the Crimson Tide’s offense and Eden White has stepped up offensively in recent games.
The Tide also has one of Central Vermont’s top midfield players in Zoe Tewksbury.
Here’s a closer look at Division II:
The favorite: There is no clear favorite. Everyone talks about Mount Abraham having a bear of a schedule loaded with Division I teams and there is no question about that.
But Hartford earned the No. 2 seed by playing Bellows Falls twice as well as neighbors Hanover and Lebanon, two of the best teams in New Hampshire. Hartford, in fact, soundly (4-1) beat Lebanon when the Raiders were unbeaten.
Hartford and No. 1 Mount Abe are co-favorites but the contenders lined up behind them are also impressive.
Dark horse: Burr and Burton. Do not be deceived by the Bulldogs No. 6 seed. They, too, have steeled themselves against an imposing schedule. They have stood up to the likes of Bellows Falls and Hartford.
Best quarterfinal matchup: There are only two first-round games so let’s get right to the quarterfinals where there are two games that are enticing.
Spaulding’s trip to Otter Valley is one of them. They have identical records and the Otters boast some dangerous scoring threats in players like Brittney Jackson, Alice and Riley Keith and Ryleigh LaPorte.
The other is Burr and Burton’s trip to East Montpelier to battle No. 3 U-32 in what could turn out to be the best quarterfinal of them all.
Longest trip: Barb Miceli takes her BBA team from Manchester to East Montpelier. It’s more than 100 miles and U-32 will be one tough hurdle, but Miceli has the personnel to go toe-to-toe with the Raiders.
Fun Fact: Alice Keith’s mother Kim played on a state championship field hockey team at Proctor.
DIVISION III
Windsor is going after its third consecutive state title.
Coach Jody Wood’s Yellow Jackets are the favorite to do exactly that.
Here’s a closer look at Division III:
The favorite: This is the only division with a clear favorite and it is Windsor.
Dark Horse: Fair Haven is the dark horse and an extremely dangerous one at that. The Slaters are the only Division III team to beat Windsor. They actually played the Jacks tough in the other meeting, as well, losing 5-3.
A thin bench might catch up to the Slaters, but they have a shot.
Best first-round matchup: Montpelier, led by Eli Muller, could be a tough out, but Fair Haven has proven it has the goods to beat tough teams. This could be one of those 4-5 contests that does not disappoint.
Longest trip: Milton’s excursion to Windsor is around 116 miles. Milton comes to town as a big underdog. Oh well, the foliage is still popping in the southern part of the state.
Fun fact: The last two times Fair Haven made the semifinals (2003 and 2007), there was a common denominator. Each team had foreign exchange students, sisters from Hamburg, Germany.
The older of the Ramuschkat sisters Meike was on the 2003 team and Lisa on the 2007 edition of Slater field hockey.
Austin Danforth was a senior at FHUHS when Meike was playing in 2002 and he’s kept up with them.
Each went on to play professionally for the club in Germany which won the national championship.
Meike is a cardiologist and rowed across the Atlantic with two friends as part of the 2019 Talisker Atlantic Challenge. They comprised the first German team to accomplish that.
Lisa is a TV sports presenter.
