SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 52-43 win against Hartford Friday night.
The Cosmos led pretty much from start to finish and held a 13-point lead at the half.
Hailey Perham continued her strong play with a 26-point outing on Friday. Gabby Wardwell had nine points.
Kennedy Mullen led Hartford with 11 points.
Springfield improves to 6-0 and plays Division III power Thetford on Monday at home.
Mount Anthony 51,
Mill River 27
BENNINGTON — On a night where the Mount Anthony boys won, its female counterparts did the same at Kates Gym with a 51-27 win against the Mill River girls basketball team.
The Patriots held an early advantage, leading by 10 points at the end of the first quarter.
Grace Mahar helped extend Mount Anthony’s lead to 19, putting up 14 points at the half.
Mahar led MAU with 25 points on the night. She was a monster on the boards with 22 rebounds. She added five steals to her line as well.
Molly Bruso had 15 points for Mill River.
The Minutemen drop to 1-6 and play Otter Valley on Monday.
MSJ 45, Black River 19
LUDLOW — Black River fell to the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team 45-19 Friday night.
Black River coach Howie Paul cited missed layups as a contributing factor to the loss.
MSJ’s Tiana Gallipo was the top scorer of the game with 21 points and shot seven field goals from the three-point line. Teammate Meghan Cole scored nine points.
Riley Paul lead the Presidents with nine points, followed by Hailey Pierce with five points.
The loss brings Black River’s record to 0-6. The Presidents play again Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Proctor.
MSJ goes 4-2 in their season and returns to action Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when they take on Twin Valley at home.
Proctor 55,
Twin Valley 11
WHITINGHAM — Proctor defeated the Twin Valley girls basketball team 55-11 Friday night.
The game started close, with the Lady Phantoms holding a five-point lead in the beginning. However, Proctor’s offense turned the dial up, shutting the wildcats out in the second quarter.
Twin Valley gave up 31 turnovers in the game.
Maddie Flanders was the top scorer for both teams with 16 points. Teammate Lyndsey Elms recorded 10 points.
Twin Valley’s Celia Betit and Jayden Crawford lead the Wildcats with four points each.
The win puts Proctor’s record at 7-1. The Phantoms return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host Black River.
West Rutland 70,
Green Mountain 15
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland remained undefeated with a 70-15 win over the Green Mountain Chieftains Friday night.
The Golden Horde established their lead early, putting 48 points on the board in the first half versus nine points for the Chieftains. Although West Rutland waned in the second half, they still held Green Mountain to only six points.
“We changed defenses quite often,” said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani.
Elizabeth Bailey was the top scorer of the game with 18 points, followed by teammate Isabell Lanfear with nine points.
The Golden Horde extend their winning record to 7-0. They play again next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when they take on Poultney in the Blue Devil’s Coaches vs. Cancer game.
Fair Haven-Woodstock postponed
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven-Woodstock girls basketball game scheduled for Friday night was postponed due to illness for the Wasps.
The game was rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rutland 45,
Burlington 39
BURLINGTON — Rutland defeated the Burlington boys basketball team 45-39 Friday night.
The game started off close as the teams were dead even at 13 points after the first quarter. The Raiders managed to gain a three-point advantage at the half.
“It was tight pretty much from beginning to end,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Rutland’s offsense helped the Raiders gradually pull away from the Seahorses and claim the win.
Finn McGuinness was the top scorer for Rutland with 20 points. The Raiders had three players record eight points: Evan and Eli Pockette and Maddox Traynor.
Rutland goes 4-3 in their season and it plays again Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Burr and Burton.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 5,
Johnson and Wales 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton extend their win streak to two with a 5-1 win over Johnson & Wales Friday night.
The Wildcats scored first with an early goal by Logan Orem.
However penalties against JWU proved costly as the Spartans’ Alex Maunula tied the game on a power-play. A late goal by Calvin Mo helped Castleton regain the lead.
Castleton’s offense continued to dominate in the second period, and a goal by Dom Kuziak extended the Spartans’ lead. Despite being down one skater in the middle of the third, Kuziak registered another goal for Castleton.
JWU pulled their goalie with about five minutes left to play, but this would prove costly as well, as Jacob Erwin scored on the empty net, sealing the victory for the Spartans.
Kuziak was the top scorer with two goals. Brandon Collett made 19 saves for Castleton.
Orem scored the only goal for the Wildcats, while Mike Rockwell Jr. made 29 saves.
The Spartans go 5-8-2 in their record. They continue their series of road games Saturday when they take on Suffolk at 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Nichols 0
DUDLEY, Mass. — Castleton shutout the Nichols women’s hockey team 3-0 Friday night in the first of a two-game series.
Nicolle Trivino and Casey Trail each posted one goal late in the first period to give the Spartans the early lead.
Nichols continued to out-shoot Castleton in the second period, but the Bison could not get the puck past Alexis Kalm.
Maeghan Vasile registered another goal for the Spartans in the middle of the third period, sealing the victory for Castleton.
Trail, Trivino and Vasile registered one goal each for Castleton. Kalm made 35 saves in the game.
The Bison’s Abby Bassett made 24 saves.
The win puts Castleton’s record at 9-7. Nichols drops to 2-9-2. Both teams play again Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
Castleton men and women place first
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — Castleton continued their successful season opener with both their men’s and women’s Alpine ski teams placing first Friday afternoon at the USCSA MacConnell Division UConn Carnival.
The Spartans’ Paul Rechberger and Robby Kelly finished first and second with respective times of 1:36.63 and 1:37.28. Teammates Jan Klindic and Bennett Coseo earned seventh and tenth place.
The women earned all top-five positions, with Kylie Mackie and Li Aunes tying for first place with a time of 1:43.26. Teammates Birgit Kinneberg, Karoline Rettenbacher and Lena Seohnle earned total times of 1:44.10, 1:46.70 and 1:47.02 respectively.
The Spartans achieved a team time of 5:10.62, over 14 seconds over second-place Babson. St. Anselm placed third at 5:31.73.
The men finished first overall with a total time of 4:59.87, almost 10 seconds over second-place Clarkson and about 14 seconds ahead of third-place Babson.
Both teams have a week off before they are back on the slopes next Friday and Saturday for a pair of slalom races at Proctor Academy in New Hampshire.
WRESTLING
Spartans go 1-2 at Budd Whitehill Duals
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Castleton wrestling team lost two out of three matches on the first day of the Budd Whitehill Duals Friday.
The Spartans first faced off against Ohio Northern at 10:30 a.m. They fell to the Polar Bears 20-19.
Castleton regained their composure when they took on Wilkes at 1:30 p.m., beating the Colonels 38-3.
The Spartans rounded off the day with matches against nationally-ranked Washington & Lee at 4:30 p.m. The Generals proved victorious with a 25-13 win.
Chance LaPier and Joseph Galusha were undefeated for the Spartans. Joseph Valentino, Max Tempel, Michael Angers, Jason Hoffman and Mitchell LaFlam all went 2-1.
The Spartans will split up their squad for Saturday. One half of the team will finish up the Budd Whitehill Duals at 9 a.m. when they face Southern Virginia. The other half will travel to New Hampshire to compete in Plymouth State’s Jim Aguiar Invitational at 10 p.m.
BIATHLON
Vermont’s Dunklee 14th
OBERHOF, Germany — Susan Dunklee of Barton, Vermont kicked off the new year in strong fashion as she raced to a 14th-place finish in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint on Thursday at the BMW IBU World Cup. Dunklee had just one standing penalty to finish 1 minute, 47.6 seconds off the pace on a foggy day in Oberhof.
It was a solid recovery for Dunklee after posting sprint finishes of 67th and 95th place in December World Cups.
“It’s great to start the new year with a strong race,” said Dunklee. “ I’m regaining confidence in my standing shooting. It was a major struggle for me in December but I worked on it a lot over the break and today it felt good.”
