Teri Perry just won’t go away. She is simply meant to wear the dark Fair Haven blue colors.
She had a stint as the interim athletic director at Fair Haven Union High School last year and this fall comes back to the school as the Slaters’ girls soccer coach replacing Ian Akin.
She has plenty of soccer lines on her resume including one as the head women’s soccer coach at College of St. Joseph in Rutand. Before that, was an assistant at Green Mountain College. She had been the assistant girls soccer coach at Fair Haven at one time and recently was coaching on the grade school level.
She will inherit an extremely young team. Eight players, who were all starters, graduated from last year’s squad, a talented team that went 9-0 before being ousted by Rice in the Division II semifinals.
“That was a very strong senior class. We are definitely rebuilding,” Perry said. “But there are girls who are very excited. They have been watching and this is their time.”
Part of her challenge will be retreading the goalie position after the Slaters enjoyed having Emma Ezzo in the net for four years.
“Emma was a really, really strong goalie. Her soccer IQ was so high,” Perry said.
“It will be a transition.”
Perry did some “summer soccer things” with the Slaters. Fair Haven, Rutland, Poultney and Otter Valley played games against one another during the summer months.
“It was a round robin thing just to get out and play,” Perry said. “Not everyone could be there because of jobs but I got to look at a lot of girls.”
Perry will get a better look at the full team in a couple of preseason scrimmages. The Slaters will play Mount Abraham on Aug. 25 and then go to West Rutland on Aug. 28.
She will make tactical adjustments depending on her personnel but she has an idea of the style of soccer the Slaters will play.
“I like to use the whole field and use our speed. One thing we have this year is speed,” Perry said. “We want to get the ball out of the middle and use our speed outside.”
She is anticipating the numbers will be a little low and she will work at beefing up the participation over time.
“I know some of the girls went over to field hockey and they had a blast. I don’t want to do anything to disrupt that. I think that new coach (Allison Resnick) is doing an awesome job,” Perry said.
“But there are a lot of kids not playing anything. We’ve got to get our numbers up.”
She feels it is a plus that she has been around, coaching soccer in the lower grades and being in the high school building last year as the acting athletic director.
“The kids know me and they know I will be honest with them. They know that whether they want to hear it or not, I am going to tell them the truth,” Perry said.
Her first practice is on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. That’s the beginning of getting ready for the season opener on Sept. 4 against Bellows Falls at home.
Most of the games at LaPlaca Field will be under the lights, something that Perry believes energizes the program.
“The girls like it. The town likes. Lights is a great feature that we have here at Fair Haven,” Perry said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.