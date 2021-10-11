FAIR HAVEN — Buffalo Springfield’s lyrics “There’s something happening here but what it is ain’t exactly clear,” would have been the perfect soundtrack to the Rutland field hockey team’s 3-1 victory over Fair Haven on Monday.
It wasn’t many days ago that Rutland was just trying to win a game. Now, the Ravens can talk about a winning streak.
Jillian Perry scored all three goals to help the Ravens raise their record to 2-8-1. The Slaters fell to 2-6-1.
The Slaters came out and dominated the first quarter, amassing six penalty corners in that 15 minutes. All that pressure paid off when Alana Williams scored to give Fair Haven a 1-0 lead that it took into the second quarter.
The Ravens did not allow the early goal to deflate them. “They used it as motivation,” midfield player Lauren Solimano said.
“We channel all that anger and use it as motivation,” Solimano said. “We use it to get the goal back.”
They got it back and two more.
Perry scored 8:15 before the half. Alyssa Kennedy helped to set the play in motion by banging the ball into the circle and Perry had the beginning of her hat trick.
“I’ve had a hat trick in lacrosse but never in field hockey,” Perry said.
The score was still tied at the half, a reminder of the 0-0 tie when the teams met earlier in the season.
The Ravens came out of the halftime on fire. They were storming the goal, making life eventful for Fair Haven goalie Bailey Pettis.
Pettis and her defense staved off the intense pressure for a while but then Perry rang up her second goal with 11:18 left in the third stanza.
Later in the third quarter, Perry completed her big day with Sophia Ellison earning the assist. It was a team effort getting the ball up the field with Arrika Patorti having a big hand with it, beating a couple of defenders to trigger the play.
The Slaters never quit. Despite having only one bench player, they put some heat on Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove and her defense but Cosgrove was up to the challenge as were players like Solimano and Elizabeth Franzoni with some saving clears near the goal when the pressure was the hottest.
The Ravens got their first win on Friday in a big way, smothering Springfield 6-0.
Solimano and Perry said you could sense the difference in the team’s psyche and confidence at the early morning practice on Saturday.
It obviously carried over.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said the fact that the Ravens came out breathing fire in the second half was no accident.
“We made good use of our 10 minutes (during halftime),” she said.
“Everyone supported everyone else out there. We are more of a family than a team,” Solimano said.
Patorti helped carry the ball into the offensive third all day.
“Arrika Patorti made an amazing difference,” Poljacik said.
Poljacik also praised her sophomore goalie.
“Emma Cosgrove is a workhorse. She really wants it. She has been good for us all year,” Poljacik said.
The next challenge is an imposing one for Rutland. CVU is in town on Friday.
Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick had her hands tied. She would have loved to have rested some players intermittently or had the luxury of pulling them off the field now and again to talk to them.
But with the short bench, those types of things were only a dream.
She is hoping to increase the roster size in the coming years but two victories and a tie this year already signals the laying down of the foundation for the building that is ahead.
