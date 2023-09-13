The Woodstock field hockey team has state championship pedigree, so if something isn't going its way, it doesn't back off, it just goes harder.
It was that persistent nature that propelled the Wasps to a 4-0 victory against Rutland Wednesday afternoon.
Woodstock had dominated play for much of the opening quarter and well into the second, but hadn't broken through on the scoreboard yet.
The Wasps had four penalty corners in the first quarter, but none of them resulted in the go-ahead tally. It was the same story midway through the second quarter, where nothing came out of the first four corners.
The ninth Woodstock penalty corner ended up being the charm. Senior Grace Leperle connected with classmate Claudia Shoemaker, who put the Wasps on the board.
"We were fast out there and we were getting to the ball," said Wasps coach Leanna Tapley. "The corners are crucial. We had 23 corners and we have to make sure we capitalize on some more of those."
Woodstock took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break and added some insurance in the second half with a pair of goals from senior Hannah Gubbins.
Gubbins' talent was evident wherever she went on the field. She was always around the ball and trying to make things happen for a potent Wasps offense.
She had a hard shot from the right side of the circle that found the back of the cage with 8:05 left in the third, and a few minutes later, she was crashing to the goal, putting home a rebound attempt.
Her presence was felt in the fourth quarter as well, when she had a cross to the far post that Quinn Stickney finished off.
"(Hannah) works hard. We changed up our formation so she can get a little more help up there," Tapley said. "It seems to be working well. She always going to be the first one to the ball. She's a great player."
Rutland had a shot in the opening quarter, but hadn't put one on frame until the fourth quarter.
RHS got a pair of shots off on a penalty corner play with about 12 minutes left to play, but Woodstock sophomore goalie Paige Stone was game and turned both away.
Stone's counterpart Emma Cosgrove was busy all game long and was very strong in the cage, making 17 saves.
Rutland coach Kayla Battles thought there were a lot of positives to take from the defensive effort her girls showed.
"Our defense was going great in those first couple quarters," Battles said. "I think we do have some more stuff to work on with our midfield dropping back inside on that D, but other than that, I thought our defense did a really good job."
Having to defend for 90% of the time you're on the field can be a tiring endeavor. Rutland felt that reality against a poised, possession-driven Wasps side.
"Woodstock has a really great front line," Battles said. "Sometimes when you've had 20 corners in a row, it beats them up. We got a little tired today. We're working on that and we're hoping to keep it going from there."
Battles was impressed with the play of Mckenna Wertzler, Elle Molalley and Ryleigh Hughes, especially their effort keeping the team together once they got down.
Woodstock (2-1) is back in Rutland County for its next game, playing at Fair Haven on Wednesday. Rutland (1-2) looks to get back to the .500 mark on Friday, hosting rival Otter Valley.