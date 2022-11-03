The Three Musketeers. The Three Amigos. The Ghostly Trio. Proctor’s Jenna Davine, Emma Palmer and Isabel Greb are as recognizable around the Southern Vermont League as any threesome.
They are at the top of every girls soccer team’s scouting report.
And for good reason. They put up the numbers for the three-time defending Division IV state champions.
Greb has 27 goals and 10 assists, Davine 18 goals and 11 assists and Palmer 14 goals and 17 assists.
The Phantoms are pretty solid at the other end of the field, too, where goalkeeper Cadence Goodwin has improved steadily in her first year as the starter and Zoe Reynolds has taken to her new role as the sweeper with a flourish.
Goodwin has thrived under the tutelage of co-coach Scott French. The goalie position is his specialty.
“Zoe Reynolds has stepped up huge for us,” coach Chris Hughes said. “We knew she would be on defense but we did not know that she would be able to fill the sweeper role for us.”
Aleea Richardson has been another important piece of the defense and Rhi Lubaszewski has been a force in the midfield area.
This is the Phantoms’ 12th straight trip to the state championship game.
Standing in their way will be a Leland & Gray team that defeated them 2-1 the second game of the season. The Rebels are the top seed and the Phantoms the No. 2 seed.
Hughes said that makes this title game different from the three previous ones when a dominant Proctor team outscored the opponents 16-3 at Applejack Stadium.
“For us, each of those years we were the hunted, the favorite,” Hughes said. “This year, we are the underdog.
“We graduated two All-State players and a lot of other good players from last year’s team. Everyone thought that this was going to be a down year for us.”
“We had to play against people very excited to beat us.
“We are a big underdog. They (Leland & Gray) have already beaten us.”
The Phantoms do rate the underdog tag as the result of the 2-1 loss to 15-0-1 L&G back on Sept. 3 but most would likely argue about the Phantoms being a big underdog.
They have been the gold standard in small-school soccer for too many years.
The Rebels are led by senior Abby Towle who has 25 goals this season.
After Towle, there is a lot of balance when it comes to scoring. Eighteen different Rebels have scored goals led by Abigail Emerson, Maggie Parker and Mary Sanderson with seven goals apiece and Mary McDonald with another six.
“They have been there, they’ve got the confidence,” L&G coach Joe Towle says of the Phantoms.
The Rebels were also in the final game last season, only in Division III. L&G lost in that state championship game 3-2 to Stowe.
Naturally, you want to be playing your best soccer of the season at this time and there are indications that the Rebels are doing that.
“The first half of our semifinal game was probably the best soccer that we have played all year,” coach Towle said.
The Rebels outscored Mount St. Joseph 4-0 during those 40 minutes of their 4-0 victory.
When the Rebels edged the Phantoms in early September, Parker and Avery Hiner had the goals.
L&G keeper Mak Morse is solid but only had one shot against her by MSJ in the semifinal game.
The only two seniors on the Proctor team are Davine and Valerie Johnson. They would love to end their careers hoisting the state championship hardware one more time.
There are other state championship games in girls soccer this weekend. The Division I game will be contested on Sunday at Norwich University between No. 1 and 14-0-1 CVU and No. 3 and 11-3-1 Mount Mansfield. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Saturday will see the Division II title game at South Burlington pitting No. 7 and 10-6-1 Milton against No. 5 and 11-5-1 Rice, a match featuring Chittenden County Cinderella stories.
Raising the Vermont Principals’ Association’s state championship plaque would be a special exit for Proctor’s two seniors.
“It would make everything complete and full. It would make everything that we’ve done worth it,” Johnson said. “Everything that we’ve been through like the doubles in the summer.”
“We are not the same team on Sept. 3 that we are on Nov. 3,” Davine said at Thursday’s practice. “If Leland & Gray thinks we are, they are in for a rude awakening.”
“It was just another game. It was the second game of the season,” Johnson said.
“Some of our players were just learning how to kick a soccer ball back then,” Davine said.
“Those players have gained so much confidence. That’s the big one.
“We have improved so much from Sept. 3 until now that it is night and day.”
NOTES: Leland & Gray has won two state crowns in girls soccer, back-to-back crowns. The Rebels won a Division II state title in 1990 and a Division III championship in 1991. ... Proctor has collected 10 state championships in girls soccer, nine outright.
