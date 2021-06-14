CASTLETON — Proctor softball coach Abby Bennett hugged junior left fielder Maggie McKearin after Sunday’s Division IV state championship. Emotion showed on both of their faces. It’s been an emotional year for Proctor athletics.
If there’s two words that could describe the year for the Proctor girls’ 2020-21 athletic year, perseverance and winning are a good place to start.
The Phantoms have both of these in spades.
Proctor has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows during this school year. They’ve come through in situations where they had control, but also dealt with moments that they had no say in.
The Phantoms started the athletic year how they often do, dominating on the soccer pitch. In a season well-shortened by COVID, a time so unfamiliar to us all, a familiar face was atop the Division IV girls soccer mountain.
They dazzled on the basketball court. McKearin, herself, had the best season she’s ever had and girls like freshman Isabel Greb showed that the future is just as bright.
They were set to try and do what they couldn’t do the year prior, win a basketball title on the hardwood, instead of being awarded the title like they were at the end of the 2020 season.
But you know the story of COVID. Poof. The championship game against Danville was called off. I remember the conversations I had with Phantoms coach Joe McKearin and athletic director Jake Eaton that night. You could feel the emotion in their voice.
Proctor was technically back-to-back D-IV champions, but clearly not in the way they had hoped.
That brings us to Sunday and the emotion that was left on the Castleton University softball diamond. Proctor had a chance to pull the incredibly rare three championships in one school year feat. The same Danville girls they were going to play in the hoops championship game were the opponent.
The triple crown didn’t happen, such is life.
The Proctor girls have been through enough this school year and bleeding into last school year to bounce back from that.
Perseverance and winning are what this group of girls have been known for. A loss in the state championship, even as painful as it feels in the moment, wouldn’t hold that group down.
“Proctor is a different breed of kids,” Bennett said. “They’re born with wanting to win. It’s fun to coach them because they won’t give up and they fight to the end.”
Down seven in the seventh inning against Danville on Sunday, the Phantoms did just that. They got a pair of runners on, the last salvo coming from their arsenal.
Proctor wouldn’t give up.
Old and newSoftball championship weekend provided the high school swan song for one pitcher and the introduction to others.
It was the final high school game for Lyndon Institute pitcher Kelleigh Simpson.
Next year, she’ll be at St. Michael’s College, but Friday, she had business to attend to on Spartan Field. The hard-throwing hurler kept Enosburg off balance all game long and pushed the Vikings to a Division II championship.
Sophomore BFA-St. Albans pitcher Maren McGinn dazzled with her versatility on the mound, holding Essex to six hits in the D-I final. She broke out a trick pitch a few times, freezing the Hornets in the box.
The other winning pitchers over the weekend were putting on display their opening act.
Oxbow eighth-grader Anastase Bourgeois battled against an elite BFA-Fairfax lineup and held her own in a back and forth contest.
Danville eighth-grader Cassidy Kittredge held a Proctor offense that had scored 22 runs in a semifinal against Poultney to just four hits in Sunday’s championship game.
Both girls would love to have the high school career Simpson had and McGinn is building. They’re certainly off to a good start.
Big hitsThere’s nothing like coming through on the biggest stage.
Olympians freshman Faith Eastman will remember the bunt she had in the pouring rain against Fairfax that gave Oxbow a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
Teammate Aspen Longmoore will remember the 240 feet she ran to get the Olympians insurance on an inside-the-park home run.
McGinn will surely think back fondly on her hard-hit single in the bottom of the second that gave the Comets the lead for good in the D-I final. Cora Thomas had a two-run single of her own that effectively put the game out of reach.
It’s moments like these you’ll never forget.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.