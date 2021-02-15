PROCTOR — Basketball is a game of runs and the Proctor boys basketball team’s run in the third quarter against Long Trail Monday night was one the Mountain Lions couldn’t recover from.
That dominating stretch, where Proctor scored 25 unanswered points, ballooned the Phantoms already large lead and they won going away 76-26 in their home opener.
Before the run got started, Proctor was leading by 17. A significant margin by any stretch, but Long Trail was still hanging around. When the Phantoms started piecing together their run, it was started on the defensive end.
Swarming defense from Proctor forced the Mountain Lions into a ton of mistakes and the Phantoms made them pay in transition. Proctor went to its press defense and Long Trail couldn’t adjust.
Proctor’s two leading scorers, Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon, were especially good in the third. The pair combined for 22 of the Phantoms’ 29 points in that frame, hitting a four 3s between them.
“We need to get out and run a bit, get in transition,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “In the the first half, we missed a couple layups so we could set up our press. We never really got in a rhythm. I credit Long Trail. They switch, they’re long and they did a good job on defense.
“We got more in sync in the second half.”
McKearin led Proctor with 27 points, while Crossmon had 18. Both were constantly in passing lanes, showing their ability to disrupt opposing offensive players.
The Phantoms were causing steals all game long. Crossmon had six steals, McKearin had four, Bryson Bourne and Carter Crossmon both had three and Hunter Bridge had two.
With the game well out of reach heading into the fourth, Eaton had a chance to give his second unit more minutes. Guys like Bridge, Carter Crossmon and Jed Nop were impressive in their extended minutes.
“I loved how the second unit finished the game. I’m really proud of those guys,” Eaton said. “Jed Nop played well. Hunter Bridge got some really good time in there. It was a really good game.”
Bourne, Carter Crossmon and Cam Richardson all had six points. Bridge had five points and five rebounds.
Neither team was particularly effective offensively in the first quarter. Proctor’s defense was strong, but it was allowing a ton of second-chance opportunities and getting outrebounded.
Despite its success on the boards, Long Trail struggled mightily to get on the scoreboard. The Mountain Lions’ lone first quarter point was a free throw by Zach Wildman.
Both teams found more of a groove in the second. McKearin had a pair of transition layups, while Luca Goff got Long Trail’s offense out of first gear with two 3s.
Goff and Wildman produced the majority of the Mountain Lions’ offense. Goff had 13 points, along with six rebounds. Wildman had nine points and nine boards.
Proctor remains perfect in its Division IV title defense, at 2-0. The Phantoms host Mill River on Thursday. Long Trail hosts West Rutland on Thursday at the LTS Fieldhouse.
Proctor likes where it’s at through two games, but Eaton’s club is still adjusting to a much different season in Vermont hoops.
“We feed off energy and it’s hard in a gym with nobody. I’m trying to figure out ways to play fast, have fun and fly around, Eaton said.
