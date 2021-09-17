PITTSFORD — The Proctor girls soccer team surrendered an uncharacteristic four goals in a victory this season at Arlington. The Phantoms entered Friday’s game against Arlington with a resolve to play much better defensively against the Eagles. Mission accomplished: Proctor 5, Arlington 0.
“We wanted a shutout,” Proctor sophomore back Grace King said.
“We communicated more today. We started to listen to each other.”
Goalie Angel Traverse had to make some difficult saves to preserve the shutout.
“She had some nice saves. She is never going to quit no matter what the score,” Proctor coach Scott French said.
There were outstanding goalkeepers at each end of the field. Arlington’s Denita Moore was injured in the first half and had to leave the game. She played the entire second half and kept the Phantoms off the scoreboard all 40 minutes.
“She is athletic and you can tell that see she has very good hands.
“With some training...,” French said of Arlington’s senior goalie.
The day began with a flourish. Proctor’s Maggie McKearin, who scored her 100th goal in the previous game at West Rutland, was honored with a ceremony before the game.
She joins boys soccer player Keegan McDonnell and her sister Abby McKearin as the only Phantoms to crack the 100-goal club.
Emma Palmer began the scoring by knocking in a goal from close range in the midst of a mass of players before the game was nine minutes old.
The Phantoms kept attacking. McKearin barely missed with a header and Palmer had another bid that went just wide.
The Eagles created some chances of their own. Sidney Herrington, Arlington’s outstanding sophomore, threatened a couple of times with her runs on goal and hard shots.
But it was career goal 101 that was the next score. Assisting McKearin was Isabel Greb and it came midway through the half.
There was 11:18 left in the half when Moore was injured and sat out the rest of the half.
Only 18 seconds later, Laci French scored.
Jenna Davine’s pretty shot from 25 yards out with 9:35 to go pushed the score to 4-0.
McKearin scored via French’s assist to account for the final score.
The Phantoms, who came into the game averaging 7.5 goals per contest, were stymied by the Eagles in the second half.
“One good half, one bad half,” coach French said. “But that is a competitive team over there. It’s Proctor-Arlington. It has been a rivalry for a long time.”
McKearin made a strong bid for a hat trick but she denied on a terrific save by Moore.
“We worked on cleaning up a lot of things from down in Arlington,” French said.
The Phantoms’ record goes to 5-0 and the Eagles fall to 2-2.
