PROCTOR — Proctor stole its first victory of the season on Monday evening at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium, trimming Mount St. Joseph 47-33.
Isabel Greb had 26 points for the Phantoms and got most of them by stealing the ball and driving hard for layups.
"It is more anticipation," Greb said of the steals.
She said it is about reading where the pass is going before it is made.
"We watch their eyes and where they are going. We work on that in practice," Greb said.
It was a high-scoring first quarter, Proctor leading 18-13.
Then, the scoring slowed down and the Phantoms took a 20-17 lead into halftime when Proctor's Makayla French beat the buzzer with a 3-point field goal.
The halftime music was a portend of the second half if you were a Phantoms fan. The Black Eyed Peas lyrics wafted through the gym: "It's gonna be a good night."
The Phantoms owned the second half. they scored the first seven points of the third quarter and remained in control the rest of the evening.
Greb ran up three layups in a row and teammate Jenna Davine connected on a 3-point field goal at the end of the third quarter. Those nine unanswered points gave Proctor a 36-22 lead at the end of the third stanza.
The Phantoms kept their foot on the pedal. Davine struck again from the outside, Greb stole the ball at midcourt and drove all the way for the layup and then Greb rang up another layup.
Suddenly they were up by 20, 42-22, midway through the fourth quarter. Game over.
It was a rough start (0-5) to the season for the Phantoms but Greb believes this will change the team psyche in a positive way.
"It will really give us confidence," she said.
"We had more energy in the second half."
MSJ coach Bill Bruso certainly agreed that the Phantoms had more energy than his team did.
"We got outworked," Bruso said. "They beat us to every ball."
Where the taller Mounties did win battles was under the boards. Their post players Lauryn Charron and Haylee Rivers often gave the Mounties two, three or even four shots a possession.
The problem was that they got very little out of all those offensive rebounds as the Mounties failed to convert on most of their high percentage shots.
Davine had nine points and Emma Palmer had seven to follow Greb in the Phantoms' scoring parade.
Proctor coach Joe McKearin pointed out that Cadence Goodwin's play under the hoop was a key ingredient in the Phantoms domination of the second half.
"Cadence Goodwin did a great job for us tonight and it wasn't just her rebounding. She got a lot of hands on balls, both on passes and on their ball handlers," McKearin said.
"Izzy got a lot of steals and Jenna hit some big shots. It was a team effort."
McKearin felt defense gave the team a big lift over that second half.
The 3-5 Mounties take on the titan of Division IV on Thursday when unbeaten West Rutland comes into MSJ's Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
The 1-4 Phantoms are in Dorset that evening taking on Long Trail.
NOTES: Cousins Goodwin and Mill River's Chloe Kennedy each saw their teams break through for the first win of the season on the same night. ... Two other cousins will square off on Thursday. Bruso's assistant is Sally Hogan, cousin to Mallory Hogan, a talented post player for West Rutland.
