PROCTOR — There was Hope Kelley with two steals and driving the length of the floor to convert them into layups. There was Sydney Wood nailing two 3-point field goals on the way to a 10-point evening. That kind of play by the Proctor reserves was part of a 70-16 victory over Twin Valley in Monday night’s girls basketball at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Kelley and Wood aren’t the players Proctor fans are accustomed to seeing on the floor but they and their bench mates got plenty of time on Monday in a game where the outcome was settled by halftime, 32-4. The Wildcats had no field goals in the first half.
The starters, of course, more than did their part. Maddie Flanders had 18 points, Allie Almond added 17 points and seven rebounds, Lyndsey Elms added 10 points with eight rebounds, Rachel Stuhlmueller snared 10 rebounds and Maggie McKearin corralled five rebounds.
The Wildcats actually grabbed a 2-0 lead when Kylie Reed made both her free throws. But by the end of the first quarter, the Phantoms were sitting atop a 16-2 lead.
Proctor’s last two opponents have scored a combined 21 points. Black River was shut out in the second half against them.
The lack of competition is a sore point to Proctor coach Chris Hughes who is worried the Phantoms could lose their edge.
“Our schedule is a concern. We just have to keep trying to do what we can do and create our own energy,” Hughes said.
But Hughes loved what he got from his bench and the starters who see those players perform each day in practice appreciate them, too. They realize many of the these players would be starters on many other teams around the state.
“Hope Kelley has been a great sixth man all season. And we all know that Sydney Wood can shoot,” Almond said. “I am proud of all of our players on the bench.”
Almond said the Phantoms do get something out of these mismatches.
“We don’t have enough players in practice to run our plays against. There is a benefit to playing against these teams. It is better than running our plays against air,” Almond said.
The Phantoms raised their record to 12-2, the only losses coming against undefeated West Rutland.
Katelyn Longe led the 4-11 Wildcats with five points.
Coach Buddy Hayford has had state championship teams and great players in the past who have gone on to make their mark in the college game.
But it’s a different era at Twin Valley and Hayford, who has amassed a staggering record at the school in boys soccer and girls basketball, now is living on the other end where he sometimes finds his team out of the game by halftime as was the case in this one.
This loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
“We are finding roles for our bench players and they are gaining confidence,” Hughes said.
Hughes said he expects more of a test on Saturday when the Phantoms host 10-4 Mid-Vermont Christian.
