WEST RUTLAND - This West Rutland-Proctor rivalry is all new to Hope Kelley. She got to experience it for the first time Saturday by playing for Proctor in the Phantoms' 4-2 victory over West Rutland in girls soccer.
Kelley's family moved into Proctor in August from Ludlow, so she did not grow up following the rivalry from the time she was a young soccer player the way her teammates did.
Kelley, a junior, had been aware of the rivalry from the outside while living in Ludlow and playing for Black River.
"I had always heard that Proctor and West Rutland did not like each other," Kelley said.
She got thrown right into it as a back with injuries to Allie Almond and Laci French.
"Hope has been great back there for us," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. "We would be in trouble without her."
Now, Kelley has seen the rivalry from the inside.
"It is definitely intense out there. But we all respect their talent," Kelley said.
Maggie McKearin got the Phantoms on the board less than seven minutes into the game with a hard shot off the inside of the post that gave Westside keeper Serena Coombs no chance to react.
Jenee McGee made a strong bid for the equalizer from 30 yards out on a direct kick but Proctor keeper Rachel Stuhlmueller snared it in the air.
Maggie Flanders scored 7:07 before the half with McKearin earning the assist. McKearin and Flanders have been a prolific combination and Flanders finished this one off with a shot just over Coombs' head.
Flanders had been taking the corner kicks but on this day she had been trouble getting lift on them, so freshman Jenna Davine took the next several corner kicks. She struck her first one well and McKearin blasted it off a defender into the net to pad the lead to 3-0 with 5:43 left in the half.
Less than a minute later, Flanders scored.
Anna Cyr converted Kiera Pipeling's corner kick three minutes before the end of the half to cut the lead to 4-1, the score that stood at halftime.
The Phantoms continued to pound away in the second half but Coombs showed great reflexes in turning away point-blank shots.
Flanders set up McKearin nicely in the box but Coombs charged out of the net aggressively and took it right off McKearin's foot.
Sydney Wood, the toast of the town during the week for scoring the golden goal in overtime at White River Valley, nearly put another one in the cage.
But the only other goal on the day was a gorgeous shot by Pipeling from the perimeter that cut high in the net, just inside the far post to cut the lead to 4-2.
It was homecoming at West Rutland, and many of the same girls on the soccer team were members of the state championship softball team. They were honored at halftime of the boys soccer game player later in the day, and presented with state championship plaques.
Isabell Lanfear also was presented a plaque for being a state champion last spring in the javelin as a member of West Rutland's track and field team.
Proctor has another rivalry game on Tuesday when Arlington comes to town. The Eagles have beaten the Phantoms in the last two state championship games.
Proctor takes a 6-0 record into that game.
The Golden Horde falls to 4-1.
