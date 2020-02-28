PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 62-28 victory over Poultney and a couple of announcements amidst all the pregame pomp and circumstance.
Athletic Director Jake Eaton, during the player introductions of the seniors, announced that Lyndsey Elms will be playing basketball for Plymouth State next year and that Allie Almond will be taking her softball talent to Castleton University.
The Phantoms honored their three seniors — Elms, Almond and Maddie Flanders.
Almond rang up 17 points and Flanders 16. Elms is still coming back from an injury and scored two points during her cameo appearance.
Rachel Stuhlmueller had a big game underneath with 12 points and eight rebounds. Almond grabbed seven rebounds, and Hope Kelley and Maggie McKearin five caroms apiece for the Phantoms who will take a 17-3 record into the Division IV playoffs.
McKearin also had eight points and six assists.
It was a bounce-back win for the Phantoms who were coming off 49-38 loss to Mid-Vermont Christian.
“It is definitely kind of like redemption,” Almond said of coming back off that defeat to the Eagles. “We came out and ran our new defense really well.”
The senior ceremony resonated with Almond.
“It really set in,” she said. “Soccer and basketball seemed to go by in two seconds this year.
“It has been great playing for such an awesome program and for such wonderful coaches.
“It is definitely going to be a change (at Castleton) playing just one sport.”
Flanders and Almond were three-sport standouts and teammates on the soccer team that won the state crown this fall.
The Phantoms put this one on ice early, whisking to a 17-3 first-quarter lead.
But the Blue Devils, who brought a two-game winning streak into the Almo Buggiani Gym, along with a 7-12 record, showed some spunk.
Grace Hayes scored the last three points of the second quarter to help the Devils whittle the lead to 25-14 at halftime.
The Phantoms extended the lead to 43-23 by the end of the third quarter and cruised from there.
Hayes led the Devils with nine points, Kassidy Mack added seven and Hannah Welch six.
Eaton pointed out to the crowd that Flanders, Almond and Elms all would have been 1,000-point scorers in many programs, but at Proctor they shared the ball and distributed the scoring. As it, each of the three is somewhere in the neighborhood of 900 points.
Eaton called them “three of the most decorated athletes we have had here and referred to Almond as “arguably the best softball player the school has had.” Almond was a three-sport captain.
Flanders is the third-leading all-time scorer in soccer behind Abigail Jean McKearin (with a state record 168 goals) and Mikayla McCormack.
The Blue Devils sent out a signal to the Southern Vermont League that the program is on the move. They increased their victory total from three in 2019 to seven in 2020.
They lose but two seniors — Mack and Katrina Scribner — and just might be a team of the future.
But for the Phantoms, the future is now. The playoff pairings are released Monday and they will be looked as one of the contenders.
