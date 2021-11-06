MANCHESTER — The Proctor girls soccer team captured its third straight state championship on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Arlington but the players felt this one was stamped with its own uniqueness.
"This team, especially, has been like a family," said Maggie McKearin who had the hat trick with her 43rd, 44th and 45th goals of the season.
"It is special because Maggie and I are finishing together. We have been playing soccer together since we were 5 years old," Laci French said.
It was unique to senior Angel Traverse because it was her first year as the starting goalkeeper.
"I feel like I have a lot more pressure as the starting goalie but that I don't let it get to me," Traverse said. "I trust my defense."
Traverse has only had a handful of games with her new sweeper Brookelyn Kimball who was moved to that spot late in the season.
"Brookelyn understands me and responds to me," the keeper said.
Arlington's game plan was to get on the board first by attacking with ferocity from the beginning.
It nearly worked. Their front line players were blasting away and had several near misses including a laser from Sidney Herrington that rocked the crossbar.
Arlington's leading scorer with 23 goals, Herrington came close to putting the Eagles on top a couple of times.
"Our goal was to come out and attack and we did that the first 10 to 15 minutes," Arlington coach Kirk Robinson said.
"Proctor is good and they score in bunches. They are very fast."
The Phantoms did score in bunches in the first half, putting five of their goals on the board during that 40 minutes.
The first came 6:07 into the game. When your focus is on attacking, it can sometimes lead to a breakaway goal by the opposition. McKearin found herself on the breakaway in a one-on-one situation with keeper Denita Moore.
McKearin, in that situation, is money in the bank. She calmly dribbled it deep into the box and hammered it home.
Proctor co-coach Scott French wanted no let up and yelled to his Phantoms, "zero to zero," their phrase for keeping up the intensity.
There was 25:10 left in the half when McKearin padded the lead with a goal that was a carbon copy of the first.
French nearly scored on a corner kick but a defensive header by Herrington kept it out of the net.
Emma Palmer made it 3-0 19:04 before the half with McKearin earning the assist.
The Phantoms kept knocking but Moore made a couple of outstanding saves, one on Jenna Davine and the other on French.
McKearin completed her hat trick with 9:45 still to play in the half. She faked a couple of defenders to set herself up and then deftly placed the ball in the corner.
The final goal of the half came on a direct kick after McKearin was tripped. French buried the ball high in the cage from 25 yards out.
There was no quit in the Eagles. They came out with energy to start the second half and only a highlight-reel diving deflection by Traverse denied Herrington.
The Eagles kept pushing, Herrington and Taylor Wilkins launching the most serious bids.
"Sidney and Taylor are both great players. They're strong," Laci French said.
Sophomore Audrey Robinson broke up the shutout, scoring with 10:28 remaining.
Davine scored for the Phantoms with 2:35 left, Isabel Greb assisting, to account for the final score.
McKearin missed one game this season due to COVID protocol and it might have cost her the program record for goals in a season — 47 held by her older sister Abby McKearin.
It completed a perfect season (16-0) for the Phantoms and was their 34th consecutive victory.
The Phantoms won every game by a comfortable margin except one. Mount St. Joseph gave them a scare and it took a late-game goal by McKearin to pull out a 3-2 victory.
"I think that game was definitely when we woke up," McKearin said. "I think then we knew then it wasn't going to be easy."
"We don't underestimate anyone," Laci French said.
"I think being undefeated drives us," McKearin said.
Davine, a junior, said something set this one apart for her from the previous two titles.
"I am really so close to the seniors this year. Laci and Maggie have been two of my best friends." Davine said.
The uniqueness for senior Megan Cole came from playing in a new uniform. She transferred from MSJ.
"I knew we were going to have a great team and I knew it would be all about teamwork and that I would make friends. The Proctor community is great and I love the coaches," Cole said.
Winning titles never gets old. Going to the state championship game — 11 in a row for the Phantoms — never gets old, either for the Proctor fandom.
Seniors McKearin, French, triplets Jasmine, Angel and Dez Traverse, Cole and Katelynn Regula won't forget this last one.
On the other sideline, seniors Lottie Fisher, Emma Hoover, Erinn Jennings, Moore, Maria O'Dea and Cassidy Pickering wish that it could have had a different ending.
But only one team can raise the championship plaque. And the Proctor Phantoms are making a habit of it.
