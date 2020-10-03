It was still very much a game at halftime in Saturday's boys soccer action at Abatiell Field with Proctor clinging to a one-goal lead over Mount St. Joseph.
But the Phantoms put some pizzazz in their offense and scored four second-half goals to leave town with a 5-2 victory.
Matt Nop had the first-half goal. The play was triggered from a corner kick by his brother Jed Nop. Cameron Richardson directed the ball over to Matt Nop who put it away.
It was nearly the Mounties who drew first blood. Minutes before Nop found the net, MSJ's Chase Wiegers unloaded a scorching shot that rocked the post.
The Mounties shot into tough luck much of the half. Shortly after Nop's goal, MSJ's Malcolm Whitman tattooed the crossbar.
The Phantoms pushed hard to get an insurance goal before the break. Cam Canucci had a shot on goal and Joel Denton fashioned some nice runs. Conner McKearin got off one of his blistering shots that forced MSJ keeper Peter Carlson to make one of his terrific saves.
The pressure yielded nothing and the 1-0 lead stood at the half.
Then came the explosion. It was started by McKearin who beat Carlson with a hard, low shot to the goalie's right. It came four minutes into the half.
MSJ's Michael Vitagliano made a bid to cut the margin in half with a direct kick from 25 yards out but Proctor goalie Ian French did a nice job of corralling it.
Brennon Crossmon nailed the crossbar for Proctor and Matt Nop sized an opportunity, putting the loose ball away. That padded the lead to 3-0 with 19:30 remaining.
McKearin then put the ball on the foot of Crossmon who who scored from within the box, pretty much putting the game on ice with 4-0 lead and just 15:40 remaining.
A minute later, freshman Jacob Wood scored for the Mounties.
Denton made it 5-1, scoring on a header from near the goal line with 6:24 to play.
Wiegers hit his second post and then Smith Schlymbly Remy notched MSJ's second goal when he put the ball over the goal line, completing the journey of Vitagliano's crisp direct kick from outside the box.
Jed Nop was both a rock on defense and a catalyst on offense with his kicks up the field in addition to his corner kicks.
"Jed was outstanding and he is playing a brand new position," Proctor coach Jay Wilson.
Jay Wilson, an assistant to his son Chad, was in charge on this day with Chad attending a wedding.
Jed Nop has been moved to sweeper where the senior is thriving.
"I love this position," Nop said. "There is a lot more responsibility but I like it."
The offense had more sizzle the final 40 minutes but Jed Nop said the Phantoms did not change a lot tactically.
"We said (at halftime) that we were doing everything well and that if we just kept at it, it would come eventually," Nop said. "We just had to keep passing and working our give-and-goes."
"It took too long for us to establish a presence on the field," MSJ coach Josh Souza said. "We have a lot more to work on."
Jed Nop said the Phantoms have made great strides since a season-opening loss to Sharon Academy.
"Against Sharon we were out of control. We had a lot of guys playing new positions. We didn't have any flow yet," Nop said.
The flow was very much on parade the final 40 minutes of Saturday's victory.
